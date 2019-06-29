6 Samsung One UI Tips You Should Know

Navigation gestures

Packaged under the moniker Full-on gestures, the One UI lets you go back a step if you swipe up from the right corner and opens the Recents menu when you do it from the left corner. Swiping up from the middle portion will take you to the Home Page. The button order can be reversed by accessing the settings that are available under Settings>Navigation Bar.

Search for contacts from Messages

The new One UI takes a break from the old monotonous Samsung Messages app and packs both two tabs called Messages and Contacts at the bottom. You can search for the contact you want to contact, tap on a name and message them from there. Your favorites will appear on the top of the list.

Night Mode

A dedicated Night Mode finally makes its debut on Samsung phones, this will be a great way to save the battery, and this becomes much more important when you take into consideration the larger displays of Galaxy S9+ or the Galaxy Note 9. Once activated, the whole screen, along with the native apps like Messages and Calculator are painted black. The Super AMOLED display also adds to its charm. The Night Mode will be available on the second page of the quick settings. All the icons on the Quick Settings page will be colored.

Sleeping Apps

The Always Sleeping Apps option allows you to add apps to the list which will not be allowed to run in the background henceforth. In addition to saving you from an endless run of notifications, the option also allows you to conserve the resources in your phone and save data.

Universal Search

The option available in the Quick Settings circumvents the need to open the app drawer and search for apps. From names of apps to quick settings options, anything that matches your search queries will pop up here.

Lock screen notifications

What you can do with notifications which were limited to show and hide content has evolved quite a bit. You have the option of choosing how much information is displayed and what appears on the lock screen, it can even be just the app icon or a tiny brief. This setting is available under the Notification settings. Tap on the option called "Control how notifications..' and customize the settings to your taste. You can control the transparency of the notification box through the Transparency option.