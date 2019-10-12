6 Ways To Remove Duplicate Icons On Android Features lekhaka-Nazia banu

App icons should always be different from one another so that they can be very easily distinguished. Regular updates, support, and features also vary from one another. App icons are meant to be different so that we can easily identify and differentiate them. When duplicate icons are seen by some Android users, it can create annoyance and confusion as you actually cannot do anything with those apps when you open them. It can also be malware so it's best to prevent them from happening again.

1. Reinstalling or Updating the App: When duplicate apps are seen, it might be an app error, so it's better to update the app first and see if the problem still persists or not. Go to Play Store, then to My Apps & Games. You can check for the updates and then install them. The infected app can also be uninstalled and reinstalled. Sideloading apps should be avoided and should be installed from Play Store itself.

2. Updating OS: It is the next best thing that you can do. Go to Settings and Open System Update. The options might differ according to your handset. Then check if there is an update and if you find any, you can install it. You can fix many bugs because of it.

3. Malware and Virus: A virus attack can also be the reason behind it. A possible malware can be the reason behind when someone probably wants to steal some data from your smartphone causing harm to it. You should avoid clicking on harmful app icons. It's best to download an antivirus app or Malwarebytes immediately and perform a complete scan of your phone. Onscreen instructions should be followed to fix them and then check if the problem is resolved or not.

4. Clearing the cache files: This is a very common reason cited by many users. They can even disrupt the icon files leading to showing duplicate ones. To fix it, Go to Settings, click on manage Apps and search the app that is causing the most trouble. Open the App then click on Clear data. There click on Clear Cache so that all the data gets removed. Then close all the apps and do the reboot. Then check if the duplicate apps are there or not.

5. Cache of Android launcher: This highly influences the home screen and the App drawer. Search for the launcher and then follow the steps that are given there. That will clear the data and the cache files. But first, take a back up as you will be losing all the settings. If you can still see the duplicate icon error, you should just repeat the process.

6. All the Progressive Web Apps: Sometimes you can see a pop up to save a short cut. It is a progressive web app and it should definitely not be used. These are shortcuts to the URL but can also duplicate over time. It is always better to delete them altogether or at least use a browser bookmark.

