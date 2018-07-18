7 Android settings you should automate right now

Automatic Google Play Updates

App developers constantly come up with updates that improve the performance or iron out bugs. These can be found on the Play Store and can be installed. But what you don't need to do is go to the Play Store and install these by hand.

In Play Store, you can choose Settings and click on Auto-update apps and then Auto-update apps over Wi-Fi only to avoid using mobile data for these updates. You can also make sure that you get notifications when updates become available.

Google Play Protect App Scanning

This feature scans your phone to look for any harmful content. While you can run a scan at any time, you can also have automated scanning running. After opening the Play Store and tapping Play Protect, you can go to the settings and toggle the slider for Scan device for security threats.

Automatic Screen Brightness

Finding the right screen brightness for the room that you are in is not an easy task. You can head over to Settings and then Display to find the option that is known as Adaptive Brightness.

Smart Store for freeing up space

Enabling Smart Storage under Storage in the Settings will help you deal with old photos, you can choose how old the photos and videos that you clean up are (30, 60 or 90 days). Using Google Photos makes sure that you can offload your photos and not have them take up phone space.

Automatically Join Wi-Fi Networks

You can make your phone connect to Wi-Fi networks automatically by going to Settings > Network & Internet and selecting Wi-Fi. Under Wi-Fi, you can pick Wi-Fi preferences and later Turn on Wi-Fi automatically, to ensure that it will re-enable itself to make it connect to your home network when you're nearby.

Always-On VPN

VPNs keep your connections secure and can be enabled in Settings > Network & Internet > VPN. Click on the gear next to VPN and make sure that the Always-On VPN slider is toggled on.

Do Not Disturb Schedule

Android's Do Not Disturb mode allows you to control distracting notifications. This option allows you to silence incoming alerts. You can turn it on when you want to or you can set up a schedule that turns it on at an appropriate time.