7 Android settings you should automate right now

    Android is a mobile operating system that is based on Linux kernel, the development started in 2003 and it was taken over by Google in 2005. The very first version of this operating system was released in 2008. The project is open source and has steadily grown over the years. It has not only managed to stand up to the stuff that Apple has come up with but has also managed to increase their dominance by dominating close to 85 % of the smartphone market.

    Coming back to the Android phone, the amount of tweaking that a user is allowed to do was and is a great draw when in comes to Android phones. There probably are a lot of menial functions and operations you might still be performing which you can automate. Given below are a few of them:

    Automatic Google Play Updates

    App developers constantly come up with updates that improve the performance or iron out bugs. These can be found on the Play Store and can be installed. But what you don't need to do is go to the Play Store and install these by hand.

    In Play Store, you can choose Settings and click on Auto-update apps and then Auto-update apps over Wi-Fi only to avoid using mobile data for these updates. You can also make sure that you get notifications when updates become available.

    Google Play Protect App Scanning

    This feature scans your phone to look for any harmful content. While you can run a scan at any time, you can also have automated scanning running. After opening the Play Store and tapping Play Protect, you can go to the settings and toggle the slider for Scan device for security threats.

    Automatic Screen Brightness

    Finding the right screen brightness for the room that you are in is not an easy task. You can head over to Settings and then Display to find the option that is known as Adaptive Brightness.

    Smart Store for freeing up space

    Enabling Smart Storage under Storage in the Settings will help you deal with old photos, you can choose how old the photos and videos that you clean up are (30, 60 or 90 days). Using Google Photos makes sure that you can offload your photos and not have them take up phone space.

    Automatically Join Wi-Fi Networks

    You can make your phone connect to Wi-Fi networks automatically by going to Settings > Network & Internet and selecting Wi-Fi. Under Wi-Fi, you can pick Wi-Fi preferences and later Turn on Wi-Fi automatically, to ensure that it will re-enable itself to make it connect to your home network when you're nearby.

    Always-On VPN

    VPNs keep your connections secure and can be enabled in Settings > Network & Internet > VPN. Click on the gear next to VPN and make sure that the Always-On VPN slider is toggled on.

    Do Not Disturb Schedule

    Android's Do Not Disturb mode allows you to control distracting notifications. This option allows you to silence incoming alerts. You can turn it on when you want to or you can set up a schedule that turns it on at an appropriate time.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 19, 2018, 8:00 [IST]
