7 best music streaming sites in India

Saavn

One of the first music streaming apps to launch in India, Saavn boasts of a vast collection of songs of every genre. You can also find songs in all major regional languages. It is available on Android, iOS and web interface as well.

Gaana

The best thing we like about Gaana, is its simple UI. The app provides access to music content across all genres and all major regional languages. You can also save your favorite songs or albums easily. It is available for both Android and iOS platforms.

Wynk Music

Developed by Airtel, you can find both Indian and International music under this app. You can create your own playlist or other playlists under the app. Do note that if you are an Airtel subscriber, you will get unlimited download and storage. Wynk Music is available on Android, iOS and mobile web.

Hungama

Hungama is one of the most popular music streaming apps in India and the reason is simple. You will get almost all the Indian songs here. Interestingly, you can watch videos, and even earn rewards for likes on the app. It is available on Android and iOS.

Guvera

While not many people have heard about this app, Guvera offers a quite impressive playlist with a wide range of Indian and international songs. It is available on both Android and iOS.

SoundCloud

SoundCloud is more like a social network. You can follow your friends and artists on this app. Other than listening to music, even you can upload songs or audio clips on SoundCloud. While only iOS users are allowed to download songs from SoundCloud, the app has Android and web versions as well.

Apple Music

As suggested by the name, Apple Music is only available for iOS users. It boasts of a huge collection of international songs and gives you access to the Beats 1 radio.