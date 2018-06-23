8 things to do if you've lost your Android phone

Call or Text your phone

This is the first thing that you need to do if you happen to lose your Android smartphone. You can send a text message if your phone has been switched off. You will get the delivery report once your SIM is activated again.

Track your phone by using Google Device Manager

You can use Google Device Manager for getting the location of your device. If the GPS is enabled, you can track your phone quite easily.

a) Go to Security Settings > Device administrator and then activate "Android Device Manager."

b) You can make use of Android Device Manager in order to locate your missing Android smartphone.

Locate your Android phone on silent mode

You can set a specific message that your android device will ring up with and this will help you locate your phone. Enable Android Device Manager like it was done for the previous step and then click on "Ring" in order to make your phone ring continuously even if it is silent.

Lock your phone

You can lock your lost phone by making use of Android Device Manager, access Android Device Manager and then choose the option that says "Lock" in order to lock your device.

Restore contacts from your lost Android device

a) Visit https://www.google.com/contacts/ on any browser and then log into your Google account that has been registered on your missing Android device.

b) You will be able to your listed contacts, you will also be able to see your contacts that have been deleted.

Recover IMEI number of your lost Android device

a) Visit your Google Dashboard from your computer.

b) You will need to select the option that says Android and you can now view the devices that have been listed there with their name, IMEI number, and also the last activity.

Wipe all the data from your Android device

Activate Android Device Manager like it has been mentioned how in the previous parts and then access it through the Play Store. You will be able to find the option that says "Erase" over there. Click on this in order to wipe all the data from your device.

Report it to the Police

Filing a complaint with the police and seeking immediate help in order to recover your stolen phone is the wisest course of action.