8 useful Gmail notification settings on Android

Gmail is a free mail service from Google

    Checking your mail used to mean logging into your PC all the time a few years back. Smartphones have made life much easier than it was before. Reading your emails have never been as easy as it is now thanks to all the changes and updates that have been made to the Gmail app over the years.

    The notifications available in the Gmail app has made it quite easy to know when you receive a new email. Gmail has made sure that frequent updates and a yearly overhaul ensure that the features available for the app keep it on the top of its game. Gmail has a lot of notifications settings that many may not be quite aware of. Let’s take a quick look at the features that are available for Gmail.

    Snooze notifications

    Android Oreo and Pie offer a native feature that allows you to snooze notifications and access them at a later time. In order to snooze an email, follow these steps:

    Step 1: Access the Gmail app and hold the email that you want to snooze.

    Step 2: Click on the three-dot icon that is available at the top-right corner and then choose the Snooze button from the menu.

    Step 3: Choose the amount of time for which you wish to snooze the email for.

    Although Gmail will remind you of snoozed emails, you can access them in the dedicated section that can be accessed through a three-bar menu at the top-left corner on the home screen of the Gmail app.

    Priority notifications

    Google allows you to restrict notifications to just the important ones. You can try the feature by doing the following:

    Step 1: Launch the Gmail app and click on the hamburger menu to open the navigation drawer.

    Step 2: Choose Settings from the menu.

    Step 3: Choose your email id here. All the accounts that have been accessed in your Gmail account will be listed here,

    Step 4: Now tap on Notifications and choose High priority only from the pop-up menu.

    Different notifications for different accounts

    You can choose different notification tones for different accounts. Take a look at these steps:

    Step 1: Open the app and access Settings by the clicking on the hamburger menu.

    Step 2: Choose the account whose notification tone you want to change and then click on Manage Notifications.

    Step 3: Select Sound and choose a tone for your account.

    Label notifications

    By default, your emails are divided into Primary, Social, Promotions, Updates, and Forums. The notifications will appear for your Primary label. In order to receive notifications for other labels as well, follow the steps given:

    Step 1: Access the Gmail Settings from the hamburger menu.

    Step 2: Select the account and click on Manage labels.

    Step 3: Choose the label for which you want to receive notifications and check the box next to Label notifications.

    Notifications for all new messages

    If you are reading or typing a mail, a new message in the thread will pop up as text notification at the bottom of the thread. This is very easy to miss. This happens when the new message feature is disabled by default in the app.

    Follow these steps to enable the feature.

    Step 1: Open the navigation drawer and go to Settings in the Gmail app.

    Step 2: Choose the account and click on Inbox notifications.

    Step 3: Enable Notify for every message.

    The default notification action

    The two options you get when you get a new email are Archive and Reply. You have the option of replacing Archive with Delete. To do this, do the following:

    Step 1: Go to the Gmail Settings

    Step 2: Click on General Settings

    Step 3: Click default notification action and choose Delete from the menu button.

    Turn off all notifications

    In order to disable the notifications for a Gmail app, do the following:

    Step 1: Access Settings from the app.

    Step 2: Choose the account whose notifications you want to turn off.

    Step 3: Choose Notifications and select None from the menu.

    Mute emails

    You have the option of muting a specific thread if you wish to do so.

    Step 1: Open the Gmail app and hold the thread you wish to mute.

    Step 2: After choosing it, click on the three-dot icon at the top-right corner. Choose Mute from the menu.

    To unmute an email, search for muted, choose the email and then move it back to Inbox.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 28, 2018, 9:00 [IST]
