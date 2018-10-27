8 useful Gmail notification settings on Android

Snooze notifications

Android Oreo and Pie offer a native feature that allows you to snooze notifications and access them at a later time. In order to snooze an email, follow these steps:

Step 1: Access the Gmail app and hold the email that you want to snooze.

Step 2: Click on the three-dot icon that is available at the top-right corner and then choose the Snooze button from the menu.

Step 3: Choose the amount of time for which you wish to snooze the email for.

Although Gmail will remind you of snoozed emails, you can access them in the dedicated section that can be accessed through a three-bar menu at the top-left corner on the home screen of the Gmail app.

Priority notifications

Google allows you to restrict notifications to just the important ones. You can try the feature by doing the following:

Step 1: Launch the Gmail app and click on the hamburger menu to open the navigation drawer.

Step 2: Choose Settings from the menu.

Step 3: Choose your email id here. All the accounts that have been accessed in your Gmail account will be listed here,

Step 4: Now tap on Notifications and choose High priority only from the pop-up menu.

Different notifications for different accounts

You can choose different notification tones for different accounts. Take a look at these steps:

Step 1: Open the app and access Settings by the clicking on the hamburger menu.

Step 2: Choose the account whose notification tone you want to change and then click on Manage Notifications.

Step 3: Select Sound and choose a tone for your account.

Label notifications

By default, your emails are divided into Primary, Social, Promotions, Updates, and Forums. The notifications will appear for your Primary label. In order to receive notifications for other labels as well, follow the steps given:

Step 1: Access the Gmail Settings from the hamburger menu.

Step 2: Select the account and click on Manage labels.

Step 3: Choose the label for which you want to receive notifications and check the box next to Label notifications.

Notifications for all new messages

If you are reading or typing a mail, a new message in the thread will pop up as text notification at the bottom of the thread. This is very easy to miss. This happens when the new message feature is disabled by default in the app.

Follow these steps to enable the feature.

Step 1: Open the navigation drawer and go to Settings in the Gmail app.

Step 2: Choose the account and click on Inbox notifications.

Step 3: Enable Notify for every message.

The default notification action

The two options you get when you get a new email are Archive and Reply. You have the option of replacing Archive with Delete. To do this, do the following:

Step 1: Go to the Gmail Settings

Step 2: Click on General Settings

Step 3: Click default notification action and choose Delete from the menu button.

Turn off all notifications

In order to disable the notifications for a Gmail app, do the following:

Step 1: Access Settings from the app.

Step 2: Choose the account whose notifications you want to turn off.

Step 3: Choose Notifications and select None from the menu.

Mute emails

You have the option of muting a specific thread if you wish to do so.

Step 1: Open the Gmail app and hold the thread you wish to mute.

Step 2: After choosing it, click on the three-dot icon at the top-right corner. Choose Mute from the menu.

To unmute an email, search for muted, choose the email and then move it back to Inbox.