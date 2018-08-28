Affordable smartphones with premium specifications and features to buy in India now

A smartphone day by day is becoming more and more sophisticated, in terms of design and spectacular features. It will be right to say that users keep devouring such devices, on an account of newer technology.

At present, there are some handsets with premium specifications in India, which you can avail at the best offered price.

There is a device like the POCO F1 which carries raw power under the cap, that is what makes this phone extra-ordinary at its affordable price option. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

The phone runs tweaked version of MIUI 9.6 with added optimizations on top of it. The most notable feature addition is the app drawer, which was long-awaited on MIUI. This makes half the job easy considering the number of apps you will install on a 256GB or 128GB phone. The Oppo F7 looks ideal in terms of a better camera experience than other phones in the mid-range segment.

We have the Xiaomi Mi A2 which features decent camera, large and balanced display and faster processor. The device looks value of money with all essential features. There are some more devices which we have mentioned in our list below.