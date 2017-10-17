Best festive offers on top smartphones this Diwali: iPhone 7 Plus, Galaxy S8 Plus, Pixel XL and more

With festive season around the corner, smartphone companies and e-commerce giants have started offering exciting discounts and offers on various smartphones.
The ongoing week is undoubtedly the best time to gift your loved ones the smartphone of their choice. To make it easy for you, we have created a list of the best flagship handsets in the market with some amazing price drops.
These handsets include Apple iPhone 7 Plus, Galaxy S8 Plus, Google Pixel handsets and a couple of other high-end devices. Check out his list to make the most out of this festive season.
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Launched at Price of Rs 64,900
After Price Cut available at Rs 57,900
Key Features
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
Apple iPhone 7 Plus Launched at Price of Rs 59,000
After Price Cut available at Rs 55,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 401ppi display, 1300:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch
- Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 10
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.8) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2,900 mAh battery built-in battery
Mi Max 2 Launched at Price of Rs 14,999
After Price Cut available at Rs 12,999
Key Features
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 450nits brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime Launched at Price of Rs 16,900
After Price Cut available at Rs 11,490
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
LG G6 Launched at Price of Rs 55,000
After Price Cut available at Rs 33,990
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 564 PPI
- Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 32GB / 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0, Google Assistant
- 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flash
- secondary rear camera with 125-degree lens
- 5MP front camera with 100-degree wide-angle lens
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime Launched at Price of Rs 14,790
After Price Cut available at Rs 12,350
Key Features
- 5 Inch HD Display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Scanner
- 4G LTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.1
- Full Metal Body
- 2400mAh Battery
Asus Zenfone 3 Max Launched at Price of Rs 28,999
After Price Cut available at Rs 25,990
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display
- 1.4 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 64-Bit Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Hybrid SIM
- 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- MicroSD Support
- 4G/WiFi
- 4100mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) Launched at Price of Rs 27,700
After Price Cut available at Rs 20,990
Key Features
- 5.7 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display
- 1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 16MP Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- NFC
- Type-C
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3600mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) Launched at Price of Rs 24,500
After Price Cut available at Rs 17,990
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display
- 1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 16MP Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- NFC
- Type-C
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000mAh Battery
Sony Xperia XZ1 Launched at Price of Rs 46,990
After Price Cut available at Rs 44,990
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2700mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Launched at Price of Rs 34,000
After Price Cut available at Rs 29,900
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Motorola Moto G5 Launched at Price of Rs 11,999
After Price Cut available at Rs 10,999
Key Features
- 5 Inch FHD Display With Gorilla Glass 3
- 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera
- Water Repellent Coating
- 4G/WiFi
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 2800 MAh Battery With Rapid Charge
Motorola Moto M Launched at Price of Rs 14,999
After Price Cut available at Rs 11,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 3GBRAM/32GB internal memory
- 4GB RAM/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery with Turbo charging
Motorola Moto Z2 Play Launched at Price of Rs 29,499
After Price Cut available at Rs 24,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
OnePlus 3T Launched at Price of Rs 29,999
After Price Cut available at Rs 24,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camer
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge
Honor 8 Launched at Price of Rs 29,999
After Price Cut available at Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch FHD IPS Display
- 2.3 GHz Octa-Core Kirin 950 Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- 12 MP Dual Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8 MP Front Facing Camera
- Hybrid SIM
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000 MAh Battery
Google Pixel Launched at Price of Rs 57,000
After Price Cut available at Rs 34,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR RAM
- 32GB / 128GB internal storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- 12.3MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2,770mAh battery
Google Pixel XL Launched at Price of Rs 67,000
After Price Cut available at Rs 39,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 128GB internal storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 12.3MP rear camera with LED flashF
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3450mAh battery
Sony Xperia XZ Premium Dual Launched at Price of Rs 61,990
After Price Cut available at Rs 56,528
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch FHD Triluminos LCD Display
- Snapdragon 835 64-Bit Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- 19MP Rear Motion Eye Camera With Auto Focus
- 13MP Exmor RS Front Camera
- Bluetooth
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- Fingerprint
- 4G VoLTE
- IP65/68
- 3230 MAh Battery
Apple iPhone 8 Launched at Price of Rs 73,000
After Price Cut available at Rs 67,999
Key Features
- 5.5 inch Retina HD Display
- 64 GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera
- 7MP Front Camera
- A11 Bionic Chip with 64-bit Architecture, Neural Engine, Embedded M11 Motion Coprocessor Processor
- lithium-ion Battery