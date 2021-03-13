Amazon Apple Days Sale 2021: Discount Offers On iPhones

The Amazon Apple Days sale 2021 is offering a massive discount on the latest iPhone series. If you're looking for the new iPhone 12 Mini is available with a 4 percent discount. Also, the iPhone 12 base model with 64GB is available with no-cost EMI, where the EMI starts at Rs. 3,761.

If you're looking for higher models, the Amazon Apple Days sale 2021 is offering a discount on the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Here, the iPhone 12 Pro is available at a no-cost EMI, where the EMI starts at Rs. 5,644. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is available with a 4 percent discount.

One can also check out slightly older models of the iPhone series. The iPhone 11 is now available with a 4 percent discount. The high-end iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max are now available with an 18 percent and a 22 percent discount, respectively. That's not all. The much older iPhone 7 is also available with a 13 percent discount at the Amazon Apple Days sale 2021.

New Apple iPhone 12 Mini (4% Off)

(M.R.P.: Rs. 74,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 71,900 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000)

New Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available at 4% discount during Amazon Apple Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 71,900 onwards during the sale.

New Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) (EMI starts at Rs. 3,761. No Cost EMI available)

(M.R.P.: Rs. 79,900 ; Deal Price : Rs. 79,499 ; You Save: Rs. 401)

New Apple iPhone 12 is available at Rs. 3,761 EMI during Amazon Apple Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 79,499 onwards during the sale.

New Apple iPhone 12 Pro (EMI starts at Rs. 5,644. No Cost EMI available)

New Apple iPhone 12 Pro is available at Rs. 5,644 EMI. discount during Amazon Apple Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,19,900 onwards during the sale.

New Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (4% Off)

(M.R.P.: Rs. 1,29,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,24,704 ; You Save: Rs. 5,196)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is available at 4% discount during Amazon Apple Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,24,704 onwards during the sale.

New Apple iPhone 11 (5% Off)

(M.R.P.: Rs. 54,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 51,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,901 )

Apple iPhone 11 is available at 5% discount during Amazon Apple Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 51,999 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) (18% Off)

(M.R.P.: Rs. 99,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 81,900 ; You Save: Rs. 18,000 )

Apple iPhone 11 Pro is available at 18% discount during Amazon Apple Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 81,900 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max (22% Off)

( Offer: M.R.P.: Rs. 1,17,100 ; Deal Price: Rs. 90,900.00 ; You Save: Rs. 26,200 )

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is available at 22% discount during Amazon Apple Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 90,900 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 7 (13% Off)

( M.R.P.: Rs. 31,500 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,500 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 )

Apple iPhone 7 is available at 13% discount during Amazon Apple Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,500 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 8 (45% Off)

(M.R.P.: Rs. 77,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 42,356 ; You Save: Rs. 34,644 )

Apple iPhone 8 is available at 45% discount during Amazon Apple Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 42,356 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus (128GB) - Silver (16% Off)

( M.R.P.: Rs. 54,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 45,998 ; You Save: Rs 8,902 )

Apple iPhone 8 Plus is available at 16% discount during Amazon Apple Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. Rs. 45,998 onwards during the sale.