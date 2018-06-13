Amazon Diwali Great Indian Sale: upto 50% off on New Smartphones and Laptops

Amazon Great Indian Sale has started right in time for the festival of lights - Diwali. The online retailer is offering several benefits this season for the buyers.

The Amazon sale is between October 4 and October 8 and there are impressive deals and discounts on smartphones for those who are interested in cashing in on the benefits during the sale.

In addition to the deals, there is 10% additional cashback with the Credit cards and Debit cards from Citibank. Also, another 15% percent cashback on using the Amazon Pay Balance to pay for the transaction.

During the sale, there are several best selling smartphones at attractive discounts. Furthermore, Nokia 6 that is a best seller on Amazon is available on open sale during the four-day sale period.

For more details on discounts, you can check out the list below.

24% off on LG Q6 (Black, 18:9 FullVision Display) Key Features 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision 442ppi Display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera, 100-degree wide angle

4G VoLTE

3,000mAh built-in battery 29% off on Apple iPhone 7 (Black, 32GB) Key Features 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance 10% off on Honor 8 Pro (Blue, 6GB RAM + 128GB Memory) Key Features 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging 12% off on Mi Max 2 (Black, 64 GB) Key Features 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 450nits brightness

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 30% off on Apple iPhone SE (Space Grey, 32GB) Key Features 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

12MP ISight Camera

1.2MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps 24% off on Samsung Galaxy A7 2017 (Black Sky) Key Features 5.7 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display

1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

16MP Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

NFC

Type-C

Fingerprint Sensor

3600mAh Battery 43% off on Intex Aqua Cloud Q11-4G (Champagne, VR Enabled) Key Features 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

1.2 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737V/W processor with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory with MicroSD

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with dual LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

4G VoLTE

2800mAh battery 36% off on HTC U Play (Sapphire Blue, 64GB) Key Features 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G LTE

2500mAh battery with fast charging 29% off on Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN/A Key Features 13.3-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics 6000

All new 2017 Apple MacBook Air

1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor

8GB LPDDR3 RAM, 128GB Solid State hard drive

MacOS Sierra operating system

1.35kg laptop

720p FaceTime HD camera

1 year warranty from manufacturer from date of purchase 24% off on Lenovo IdeaPad Thin and Light 320S-14IKB 80X400CLIN 14-inch Laptop Key Features 14-inch screen, Integrated Graphics

Thin and light 1.69kg laptop

2.4GHz Intel Core i3-7100U 7th Gen processor

4GB DDR4 RAM

1TB 5400rpm hard drive

1 year warranty from manufacturer from date of purchase

Windows 10 operating system 11% off on Dell Vostro 3468 14-inch Laptop Key Features 14-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics

2.4GHz Intel i3 - 7100U 7th Gen processor

4GB DDR4 RAM

1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive

Windows 10 operating system

VGA+HDMI connectivity option - Only notebook in the range with this option

Anti glare display 26% off on Lenovo Ideapad 110 80T70015IH 15.6-inch Laptop Key Features 15.6-inch screen, Integrated Graphics

2.56GHz Intel Pentium N3710 processor

4GB DDR3L RAM

1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive

DOS

4 hours battery life, 2.2kg laptop

Latest Intel Braswell processor 20% off on Lenovo Yoga 510 80VB00ADIH Key Features 14.0 FHD IPS AG TOUCH(SLIM)

80VB000DIH

Convertible I5-7200U

4G (1*4GBDDR3)

1TB 7MM 3% off on HP 15-BE006TU 15.6-inch Laptop Key Features 15.6-inch screen, Intel HD 5500 Graphics

2GHz Intel Core i3-5005U processor

4GB DDR3 RAM

1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive

Windows 10 Home operating system

2.19kg laptop

Power supply type: 65 W EM AC power adapter and 4-cell, 41 Wh Li-ion Battery