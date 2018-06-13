Amazon Diwali Great Indian Sale: upto 50% off on New Smartphones and Laptops

Related Articles
Amazon Great Indian Sale has started right in time for the festival of lights - Diwali. The online retailer is offering several benefits this season for the buyers.
The Amazon sale is between October 4 and October 8 and there are impressive deals and discounts on smartphones for those who are interested in cashing in on the benefits during the sale.
SEE ALSO: OnePlus' latest Diwali video is as appealing as its flagship smartphone
In addition to the deals, there is 10% additional cashback with the Credit cards and Debit cards from Citibank. Also, another 15% percent cashback on using the Amazon Pay Balance to pay for the transaction.
SEE ALSO: Amazon's Great Indian Diwali Festival Sale offers huge discounts on these smartphones
During the sale, there are several best selling smartphones at attractive discounts. Furthermore, Nokia 6 that is a best seller on Amazon is available on open sale during the four-day sale period.
For more details on discounts, you can check out the list below.
24% off on LG Q6 (Black, 18:9 FullVision Display)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision 442ppi Display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera, 100-degree wide angle
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh built-in battery
29% off on Apple iPhone 7 (Black, 32GB)
Key Features
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
10% off on Honor 8 Pro (Blue, 6GB RAM + 128GB Memory)
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
12% off on Mi Max 2 (Black, 64 GB)
Key Features
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 450nits brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
30% off on Apple iPhone SE (Space Grey, 32GB)
Key Features
- 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps
24% off on Samsung Galaxy A7 2017 (Black Sky)
Key Features
- 5.7 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display
- 1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 16MP Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- NFC
- Type-C
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3600mAh Battery
43% off on Intex Aqua Cloud Q11-4G (Champagne, VR Enabled)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.2 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737V/W processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory with MicroSD
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery
36% off on HTC U Play (Sapphire Blue, 64GB)
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G LTE
- 2500mAh battery with fast charging
29% off on Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN/A
Key Features
- 13.3-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics 6000
- All new 2017 Apple MacBook Air
- 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB LPDDR3 RAM, 128GB Solid State hard drive
- MacOS Sierra operating system
- 1.35kg laptop
- 720p FaceTime HD camera
- 1 year warranty from manufacturer from date of purchase
24% off on Lenovo IdeaPad Thin and Light 320S-14IKB 80X400CLIN 14-inch Laptop
Key Features
- 14-inch screen, Integrated Graphics
- Thin and light 1.69kg laptop
- 2.4GHz Intel Core i3-7100U 7th Gen processor
- 4GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB 5400rpm hard drive
- 1 year warranty from manufacturer from date of purchase
- Windows 10 operating system
11% off on Dell Vostro 3468 14-inch Laptop
Key Features
- 14-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics
- 2.4GHz Intel i3 - 7100U 7th Gen processor
- 4GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive
- Windows 10 operating system
- VGA+HDMI connectivity option - Only notebook in the range with this option
- Anti glare display
26% off on Lenovo Ideapad 110 80T70015IH 15.6-inch Laptop
Key Features
- 15.6-inch screen, Integrated Graphics
- 2.56GHz Intel Pentium N3710 processor
- 4GB DDR3L RAM
- 1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive
- DOS
- 4 hours battery life, 2.2kg laptop
- Latest Intel Braswell processor
20% off on Lenovo Yoga 510 80VB00ADIH
Key Features
- 14.0 FHD IPS AG TOUCH(SLIM)
- 80VB000DIH
- Convertible I5-7200U
- 4G (1*4GBDDR3)
- 1TB 7MM
3% off on HP 15-BE006TU 15.6-inch Laptop
Key Features
- 15.6-inch screen, Intel HD 5500 Graphics
- 2GHz Intel Core i3-5005U processor
- 4GB DDR3 RAM
- 1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive
- Windows 10 Home operating system
- 2.19kg laptop
- Power supply type: 65 W EM AC power adapter and 4-cell, 41 Wh Li-ion Battery