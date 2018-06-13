ENGLISH

Amazon Diwali Great Indian Sale: upto 50% off on New Smartphones and Laptops

By:

    Amazon Great Indian Sale has started right in time for the festival of lights - Diwali. The online retailer is offering several benefits this season for the buyers.

    Amazon Diwali Great Indian Sale: upto 50% off on Phones and Laptops

    The Amazon sale is between October 4 and October 8 and there are impressive deals and discounts on smartphones for those who are interested in cashing in on the benefits during the sale.

    SEE ALSO: OnePlus' latest Diwali video is as appealing as its flagship smartphone

    In addition to the deals, there is 10% additional cashback with the Credit cards and Debit cards from Citibank. Also, another 15% percent cashback on using the Amazon Pay Balance to pay for the transaction.

    SEE ALSO: Amazon's Great Indian Diwali Festival Sale offers huge discounts on these smartphones

    During the sale, there are several best selling smartphones at attractive discounts. Furthermore, Nokia 6 that is a best seller on Amazon is available on open sale during the four-day sale period.

    For more details on discounts, you can check out the list below.

    24% off on LG Q6 (Black, 18:9 FullVision Display)

    Key Features

    • 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision 442ppi Display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera, 100-degree wide angle
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3,000mAh built-in battery

     

    29% off on Apple iPhone 7 (Black, 32GB)

    Key Features

    • 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
    • Force Touch Technology
    • 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • LTE Support
    • Water And Dust Resistance

     

    10% off on Honor 8 Pro (Blue, 6GB RAM + 128GB Memory)

    Key Features

    • 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut
    • Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB internal storage storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1
    • Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
    • 12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
    • 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

     

    12% off on Mi Max 2 (Black, 64 GB)

    Key Features

    • 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 450nits brightness
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0

     

    30% off on Apple iPhone SE (Space Grey, 32GB)

    Key Features

    • 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
    • 12MP ISight Camera
    • 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • LTE Support
    • 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps

     

    24% off on Samsung Galaxy A7 2017 (Black Sky)

    Key Features

    • 5.7 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display
    • 1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 Processor
    • 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
    • Dual Nano SIM
    • 16MP Camera With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • NFC
    • Type-C
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 3600mAh Battery

     

    43% off on Intex Aqua Cloud Q11-4G (Champagne, VR Enabled)

    Key Features

    • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
    • 1.2 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737V/W processor with Mali-T720 GPU
    • 1GB RAM
    • 8GB internal memory
    • expandable memory with MicroSD
    • Dual SIM
    • 8MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2800mAh battery

     

    36% off on HTC U Play (Sapphire Blue, 64GB)

    Key Features

    • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to Mali T860 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
    • 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • 4G LTE
    • 2500mAh battery with fast charging

     

    29% off on Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN/A

    Key Features

    • 13.3-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics 6000
    • All new 2017 Apple MacBook Air
    • 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor
    • 8GB LPDDR3 RAM, 128GB Solid State hard drive
    • MacOS Sierra operating system
    • 1.35kg laptop
    • 720p FaceTime HD camera
    • 1 year warranty from manufacturer from date of purchase

     

    24% off on Lenovo IdeaPad Thin and Light 320S-14IKB 80X400CLIN 14-inch Laptop

    Key Features

    • 14-inch screen, Integrated Graphics
    • Thin and light 1.69kg laptop
    • 2.4GHz Intel Core i3-7100U 7th Gen processor
    • 4GB DDR4 RAM
    • 1TB 5400rpm hard drive
    • 1 year warranty from manufacturer from date of purchase
    • Windows 10 operating system

     

    11% off on Dell Vostro 3468 14-inch Laptop

    Key Features

    • 14-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics
    • 2.4GHz Intel i3 - 7100U 7th Gen processor
    • 4GB DDR4 RAM
    • 1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive
    • Windows 10 operating system
    • VGA+HDMI connectivity option - Only notebook in the range with this option
    • Anti glare display

     

    26% off on Lenovo Ideapad 110 80T70015IH 15.6-inch Laptop

    Key Features

    • 15.6-inch screen, Integrated Graphics
    • 2.56GHz Intel Pentium N3710 processor
    • 4GB DDR3L RAM
    • 1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive
    • DOS
    • 4 hours battery life, 2.2kg laptop
    • Latest Intel Braswell processor

     

    20% off on Lenovo Yoga 510 80VB00ADIH

    Key Features

    • 14.0 FHD IPS AG TOUCH(SLIM)
    • 80VB000DIH
    • Convertible I5-7200U
    • 4G (1*4GBDDR3)
    • 1TB 7MM

     

    3% off on HP 15-BE006TU 15.6-inch Laptop

    Key Features

    • 15.6-inch screen, Intel HD 5500 Graphics
    • 2GHz Intel Core i3-5005U processor
    • 4GB DDR3 RAM
    • 1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive
    • Windows 10 Home operating system
    • 2.19kg laptop
    • Power supply type: 65 W EM AC power adapter and 4-cell, 41 Wh Li-ion Battery

     

