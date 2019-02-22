TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Amazon EMI Fest (Feb 22nd – 28th): Redmi 6 Pro, OnePlus 6T, Realme U1 and more on discount
Looking for a new smartphone on EMI? Well, check this list.
If you are looking forward to upgrade your smartphone, then Amazon India is hosting the Amazon EMI fest for a period of seven days. This sale starts from February 22 that is today and ends on February 28. During the sale, you can get HDFC Bank debit card EMI and other attractive offers on your purchase.
Some top offers being provided by Amazon include better exchange and cashback offers, 5% instant discount on HDFC credit and debit EMI transactions, no cost EMI option, 10 days replacement policy, Accidental and Liquid Damage Protection insurance worth Rs.2000 FREE on opening a Kotak 811 Account.
In addition, you also get a 100% purchase protection plan. Some other interesting offers are under Jio offer you can get Rs. 2,200 instant cashback and double data offer, you can save up to Rs 2400 a year and earn 2% cash back on every order with Amazon Pay balance. There are couple more offers related to some other electronic products that you can find on the portal.
Take a look at some of the devices mentioned in the listing.
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro
MRP: Rs. 10,999
- 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC Color Gamut
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
OnePlus 6T
MRP: Rs. 37,999
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 10GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A)
Realme U1
MRP: Rs. 10,999
- 6.3-inch (2350 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ IPS display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) based on ColorOS 5.2
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Oppo F1
MRP: Rs. 14,999
- 5-inch (12.7 centimeters) IPS TFT multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution and 16M color support
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 octa core processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 13MP primary camera with LED flash
- 8MP front facing camera
- 3GB RAM and 16GB internal memory
- Expandable up to 128GB
- Dual SIM (GSM+GSM)
- 2500mAh lithium-ion battery
Xiaomi Mi A2
MRP: Rs. 15,999
- 15.21 centimeters (5.99-inch) full HD+ capacitive touchscreen with 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution, 403 ppi pixel density, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.2GHz Qualcomm snapdragon 660 octa core processor
- 12MP + 20MP dual rear camera
- 20MP front camera
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- Dual nano SIM with dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 3010mAh lithium-polymer battery
Vivo V11 Pro
MRP: Rs. 23,990
- 16.29 centimetres (6.41-inch) FHD+ Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 2340x1080 pixels, 403 ppi pixel density and 19.5:9 aspect ratio
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660AIE octa core processor
- 12+5 MP Dual pixel rear camera with Ultra HD mode and other camera features
- 25 MP front camera
- 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- Expandable up to 256GB
- Dual nano SIM with dual-standby (4G+4G)
- Android v8.1 Oreo based on Funtouch 4.5 operating system
- 3400 mAh lithium ion battery with Dual-Engine fast charging
Honor 8X
MRP: Rs. 14,999
- 16.51 centimeters (6.5-inch) with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution
- 2.2GHz Kirin 710 octa core processor
- 20MP+2MP AI dual rear camera
- 16MP front facing camera
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- Expandable up to 400GB
- Dual SIM (nano+nano) with dual standby (4G+4G)
- Android v8.1 + EMUI8.2 Oreo operating system
- 3750mAh lithium-polymer battery
Apple iPhone 6s
MRP: Rs. 27,999
- 4.7-inch Retina HD display
- 12MP camera and 4K video
- 5MP FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash
- Touch ID for secure authentication
- A9 chip
- iOS 12 with Group FaceTime, Screen Time and even faster performance
Xiaomi Redmi Y2
MRP: Rs. 9,999
- 15.21 centimeters (5.99-inch) HD+ full screen capacitive touchscreen display with 1440 x 720 pixels resolution, 269 ppi pixel density and 18:9 aspect ratio
- 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa core processor
- 12MP+5MP dual rear camera |16MP front facing camera
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- Expandable up to 256GB with dedicated slot
- Dual nano SIM with dual-standby (4G+4G)
- Android v8.0 Oreo operating system
- 3080mAh lithium-polymer battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
MRP: Rs. 11,999
- 15.2 centimeters (5.99-inch) FHD+ capacitive touchscreen with 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution | 403 ppi pixel density
- 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa core processor, Adreno 509 GPU
- 12MP+5MP dual rear camera with portrait mode PDAF, HDR, flash light
- 20MP front camera with front camera with portrait mode
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
- Expandable up to 128GB
- Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- Android v7.1.1 operating system
- 4000mAh lithium-ion battery