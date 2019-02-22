Amazon EMI Fest (Feb 22nd – 28th): Redmi 6 Pro, OnePlus 6T, Realme U1 and more on discount Features oi-Harish Kumar Looking for a new smartphone on EMI? Well, check this list.

If you are looking forward to upgrade your smartphone, then Amazon India is hosting the Amazon EMI fest for a period of seven days. This sale starts from February 22 that is today and ends on February 28. During the sale, you can get HDFC Bank debit card EMI and other attractive offers on your purchase.

Some top offers being provided by Amazon include better exchange and cashback offers, 5% instant discount on HDFC credit and debit EMI transactions, no cost EMI option, 10 days replacement policy, Accidental and Liquid Damage Protection insurance worth Rs.2000 FREE on opening a Kotak 811 Account.

In addition, you also get a 100% purchase protection plan. Some other interesting offers are under Jio offer you can get Rs. 2,200 instant cashback and double data offer, you can save up to Rs 2400 a year and earn 2% cash back on every order with Amazon Pay balance. There are couple more offers related to some other electronic products that you can find on the portal.

Take a look at some of the devices mentioned in the listing.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro MRP: Rs. 10,999 Key Specs 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC Color Gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery OnePlus 6T MRP: Rs. 37,999 Key Specs 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

10GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A) Realme U1 MRP: Rs. 10,999 Key Specs 6.3-inch (2350 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ IPS display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo) based on ColorOS 5.2

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Oppo F1 MRP: Rs. 14,999 Key Specs 5-inch (12.7 centimeters) IPS TFT multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution and 16M color support

Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 octa core processor with Adreno 405 GPU

13MP primary camera with LED flash

8MP front facing camera

3GB RAM and 16GB internal memory

Expandable up to 128GB

Dual SIM (GSM+GSM)

2500mAh lithium-ion battery Xiaomi Mi A2 MRP: Rs. 15,999 Key Specs 15.21 centimeters (5.99-inch) full HD+ capacitive touchscreen with 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution, 403 ppi pixel density, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.2GHz Qualcomm snapdragon 660 octa core processor

12MP + 20MP dual rear camera

20MP front camera

6GB RAM and 128GB storage

Dual nano SIM with dual-standby (4G+4G)

3010mAh lithium-polymer battery Vivo V11 Pro MRP: Rs. 23,990 Key Specs 16.29 centimetres (6.41-inch) FHD+ Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 2340x1080 pixels, 403 ppi pixel density and 19.5:9 aspect ratio

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660AIE octa core processor

12+5 MP Dual pixel rear camera with Ultra HD mode and other camera features

25 MP front camera

6GB RAM with 64GB storage

Expandable up to 256GB

Dual nano SIM with dual-standby (4G+4G)

Android v8.1 Oreo based on Funtouch 4.5 operating system

3400 mAh lithium ion battery with Dual-Engine fast charging Honor 8X MRP: Rs. 14,999 Key Specs 16.51 centimeters (6.5-inch) with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution

2.2GHz Kirin 710 octa core processor

20MP+2MP AI dual rear camera

16MP front facing camera

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

Expandable up to 400GB

Dual SIM (nano+nano) with dual standby (4G+4G)

Android v8.1 + EMUI8.2 Oreo operating system

3750mAh lithium-polymer battery Apple iPhone 6s MRP: Rs. 27,999 Key Specs 4.7-inch Retina HD display

12MP camera and 4K video

5MP FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash

Touch ID for secure authentication

A9 chip

iOS 12 with Group FaceTime, Screen Time and even faster performance Xiaomi Redmi Y2 MRP: Rs. 9,999 Key Specs 15.21 centimeters (5.99-inch) HD+ full screen capacitive touchscreen display with 1440 x 720 pixels resolution, 269 ppi pixel density and 18:9 aspect ratio

2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa core processor

12MP+5MP dual rear camera |16MP front facing camera

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

Expandable up to 256GB with dedicated slot

Dual nano SIM with dual-standby (4G+4G)

Android v8.0 Oreo operating system

3080mAh lithium-polymer battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro MRP: Rs. 11,999 Key Specs 15.2 centimeters (5.99-inch) FHD+ capacitive touchscreen with 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution | 403 ppi pixel density

1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa core processor, Adreno 509 GPU

12MP+5MP dual rear camera with portrait mode PDAF, HDR, flash light

20MP front camera with front camera with portrait mode

4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

Expandable up to 128GB

Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)

Android v7.1.1 operating system

4000mAh lithium-ion battery