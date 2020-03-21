Just In
- 10 hrs ago Huawei P40 Series Press Renders Hit The Web Showing Possible Design
-
- 10 hrs ago Realme Narzo 10 Live Image Surfaced Ahead Of Official Launch: Report
- 10 hrs ago List Of Devices That Offer Protection From Harmful EMF Radiations
- 10 hrs ago Google Launches Coronavirus Website With Search Results
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle World Down Syndrome Day 2020: How To Prevent Down Syndrome In Babies
- Movies Alia Bhatt Rubbishes Break Up Rumours With Ranbir Kapoor; Trolls Call Her An ‘Attention-seeker’
- Sports PCB's Anti-Corruption Unit level multiple charges of breach on Umar Akmal
- News Around 1,000 people under home quarantine in Dakshina Kannada
- Finance Corporate Affairs Ministry Asks Businesses To Provide Report On Readiness Against COVID-19
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift 2020 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 5.89 Lakh
- Travel Perfect Summer Destinations To Visit In Andaman And Nicobar Islands
- Education How To Prepare For CBSE Board Exams On Holi
Amazon Fab Phone Fest Offers On Bestselling Mid-Range Smartphones
At a time when shops, malls and retail stores are closed temporarily due to coronavirus, Flipkart and Amazon are offering numerous deals for customers who are buying during the panic. While Flipkart announced the Big Shopping Days Sale, Amazon is hosting the Fab Phones Fest from March 23 to March 26.
The Amazon Fab Phones Fest for four days provides attractive deals and discounts on fabulous smartphones. And, there are attractive offers on bestselling smartphones including latest market entrants.
The exciting offers include no cost EMI payment options, exchange discount, and 10% or up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount on using a Citibank card.
Let's take a look at the irresistible offers you can avail during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest until March 26 from below.
Redmi K20
The Redmi K20 will be available starting from Rs. 19,999 along with an additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 2,000. There is up to 12 months of no cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,666 per month.
Redmi K20 Pro
Redmi K20 Pro can bought starting from Rs. 23,999. It will be listed with up to 12 months of no cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,999 per month and an additional exchange discount of Rs. 2,000.
Samsung Galaxy A51
Samsung Galaxy A51 with a 48MP quad-camera setup will be priced starting from Rs. 23,999. It will be listed for up to six months of no cost EMI.
Samsung Galaxy A50s
The Samsung Galaxy A50s will be available from Rs. 17,499 along with no cost EMI payment options for six months and an additional exchange discount of Rs. 2,000.
Realme XT
Realme XT with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 64MP quad-camera setup will be priced starting from Rs. 15,999.
Vivo V17
Vivo V17 being the world's tiniest punch-hole display smartphone will be priced starting from Rs. 22,990 along with up to 12 months of no cost EMI payment options.
Vivo S1 Pro
Vivo S1 Pro is priced starting starting from Rs. 18,990 and will be available along with up to nine months of no cost EMI payments options.
Honor 20
Honor 20 featuring a new 117-degree super-wide-angle lens is priced starting from Rs. 21,990.
Oppo F15
Oppo F15 can be bought from Rs. 19,990 along with 10% instant discount on using an ICICI Bank credit and debit card.
Poco F1
Poco F1 will be priced starting from Rs. 16,999 and will be available with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 2,000 and up to six months of no cost EMI.
Vivo S1
Vivo S1 will be available with no cost EMI of up to three month and an additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 3,000. It will be available from Rs. 17,990.
-
16,999
-
37,999
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
18,500
-
21,900
-
18,990
-
39,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
16,999
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
13,999
-
63,900
-
34,980
-
47,749
-
8,999
-
12,999
-
3,200
-
47,999
-
7,600
-
29,999
-
5,500
-
10,999
-
4,500
-
15,100