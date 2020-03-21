Amazon Fab Phone Fest Offers On Bestselling Mid-Range Smartphones

The Amazon Fab Phones Fest for four days provides attractive deals and discounts on fabulous smartphones. And, there are attractive offers on bestselling smartphones including latest market entrants.

The exciting offers include no cost EMI payment options, exchange discount, and 10% or up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount on using a Citibank card.

Let's take a look at the irresistible offers you can avail during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest until March 26 from below.

Redmi K20

The Redmi K20 will be available starting from Rs. 19,999 along with an additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 2,000. There is up to 12 months of no cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,666 per month.

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro can bought starting from Rs. 23,999. It will be listed with up to 12 months of no cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,999 per month and an additional exchange discount of Rs. 2,000.

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51 with a 48MP quad-camera setup will be priced starting from Rs. 23,999. It will be listed for up to six months of no cost EMI.

Samsung Galaxy A50s

The Samsung Galaxy A50s will be available from Rs. 17,499 along with no cost EMI payment options for six months and an additional exchange discount of Rs. 2,000.

Realme XT

Realme XT with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 64MP quad-camera setup will be priced starting from Rs. 15,999.

Vivo V17

Vivo V17 being the world's tiniest punch-hole display smartphone will be priced starting from Rs. 22,990 along with up to 12 months of no cost EMI payment options.

Vivo S1 Pro

Vivo S1 Pro is priced starting starting from Rs. 18,990 and will be available along with up to nine months of no cost EMI payments options.

Honor 20

Honor 20 featuring a new 117-degree super-wide-angle lens is priced starting from Rs. 21,990.

Oppo F15

Oppo F15 can be bought from Rs. 19,990 along with 10% instant discount on using an ICICI Bank credit and debit card.

Poco F1

Poco F1 will be priced starting from Rs. 16,999 and will be available with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 2,000 and up to six months of no cost EMI.

Vivo S1

Vivo S1 will be available with no cost EMI of up to three month and an additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 3,000. It will be available from Rs. 17,990.