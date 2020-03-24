ENGLISH

    Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Budget Smartphones Available At Discount

    By
    |

    Amazon is hosting a four-day sale called Fab Phones Fest from March 23 to March 26. During this sale period, the online retailer offers exciting offers as well as fabulous discounts on budget smartphones. Eventually, smartphones priced in the budget market segment become even more affordable and make it appealing to buyers.

    Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Attractive Discounts On Budget Smartphones
     

    During the Amazon Fab Phones Fest, you can buy your favorite device from a vast collection of smartphones along with attractive discounts such as no cost EMI and exchange offers. There will be bank offers on select models providing 10% or up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount.

    Given that the Amazon Fab Phones Fest offers on budget smartphones will take the cost of these devices down by another Rs. 1,500 (maximum discount), it is the right time to purchase budget smartphones. Take a look at the Amazon Fab Phones Fest offers on budget smartphones from below.

    Vivo Y19

    Vivo Y19

    Vivo Y19 is priced at Rs. 13,990 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM. It is available with no cost EMI and additional exchange offers.

    Oppo A31

    Oppo A31

    Oppo A31 carries a price tag of Rs. 11,490 and comes with no cost EMI payment options and exchange discount too.

    Samsung Galaxy A20s

    Samsung Galaxy A20s

    Samsung Galaxy A20s can be bought starting from Rs. 12,999 and it comes with attractive offers as well.

    Vivo Y12
     

    Vivo Y12

    Vivo Y12 is priced starting from Rs. 9,990 for 3GB RAM variant and there are no cost EMI payment options and exchange discounts as well.

    Oppo A5 2020

    Oppo A5 2020

    Oppo A5 2020 can be bought at Rs. 11,490 for the 3GB RAM variant and Rs. 12,990 for the 4GB RAM variant.

    Samsung Galaxy M30s

    Samsung Galaxy M30s

    During the Amazon Fab Phones Fest, the Samsung Galaxy M30s can be purchases starting from Rs. 13,999.

    Realme C2

    Realme C2

    Realme C2 is available starting from Rs. 8,999 via Amazon during this sale period.

    Honor 20i

    Honor 20i

    During the four-day Amazon sale, the Honor 20i can be purchased starting from Rs. 9,999.

    Redmi 7

    Redmi 7

    Redmi 7 with 3GB RAM can be bought for Rs. 8,499 and there are some attractive discount options too.

    Honor 9X

    Honor 9X

    Honor 9X featuring a 48MP triple-camera setup and a pop-up camera setup is available via Amazon for Rs. 12,999.

    Realme 5 Pro

    Realme 5 Pro

    Realme 5 Pro is available via Amazon starting from Rs. 11,999 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM.

    Samsung Galaxy M30

    Samsung Galaxy M30

    Samsung Galaxy M30 with 4GB RAM and 5000mAh battery is available during the sale for Rs. 11,999.

    Vivo U20

    Vivo U20

    Vivo U20 with a Snapdragon 675 SoC is available for Rs. 11,990 during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest until March 26.

