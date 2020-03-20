ENGLISH

    Amazon Fab Phones Fest Starts On March 23: All Discounts And Deals On Smartphones

    Recently, Flipkart announced the Big Shopping Days sale for four days. Soon after the same, Amazon India came up with a four-day sale, the Amazon Fab Phones Fest. The sale will be held from March 23 to March 26. During the sale, there will provide attractive offers on some of the bestselling smartphones.

    Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Discount Offers On Best Smartphones
     

    When it comes to the discounts and offers, Amazon India provides no cost EMI payment options and exchange offers. Also, there will be offers from partner banks that will reduce the effective pricing of these phones.

    During the Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale until March 26, offers from a list of smartphone brands will be available at attractive discounts including OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Realme, Nokia, Huawei, and Honor.

    The details of these offers will be revealed on March 21, 2020. Here are some of the discounts detailed for buyers.

    Samsung Galaxy M21

    Samsung Galaxy M21

    Samsung Galaxy M21 with a 6000mAh battery and a 64MP quad-camera setup at the rear. This smartphone will be available during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M31

    Samsung Galaxy M31

    Samsung Galaxy M31 featuring a 6000mAh battery and a 64MP quad-camera arrangement. This is the first time this smartphone will be offered at discount.

    OnePlus 7T

    OnePlus 7T

    OnePlus 7T with the Snapdragon 855+ SoC will be available at no cost EMI for a specific number of months during the sale.

    Redmi Note 8
     

    Redmi Note 8

    Redmi Note 8 will be available at an additional exchange discount and comes with a 48MP AI quad-camera setup.

    Redmi Note 8 Pro

    Redmi Note 8 Pro

    Redmi Note 8 Pro, the world's first smartphone to feature a 64MP quad-camera setup will be available at a discount.

    OnePlus 7T Pro

    OnePlus 7T Pro

    OnePlus 7T Pro will be available at no cost EMI and exciting bank offers during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest.

    Redmi 8A Dual

    Redmi 8A Dual

    Redmi 8A Dual, which is the most affordable smartphone with a 5000mAh battery can be bought at a discount.

    Vivo U10

    Vivo U10

    Vivo U10 with a 5000mAh battery can be availed at a discount along with exciting bank offers and Amazon coupons.

    Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 16:00 [IST]
