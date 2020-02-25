ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Fab Phones Fest (Feb 26 to 29): Premium Smartphones Available At Up To 40%

    By
    |

    Amazon's fab phones fest will be starting from February 26th to until February 29th. During the sales, the consumers can get up to 40% off on several premium smartphones. A few of these devices have been added to the list below.

    Amazon Fab Phones Fest Offers On Premium smartphones
     

    Offers by Amazon include exchange offers, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, get EMI offers on debit cards and seek credit worth up to Rs. 1,00,000, and get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases, and more.

    Oneplus 7 Pro

    Oneplus 7 Pro

    The smartphone is available from Rs. 42,999 with 19% off, on Amazon. It comes with 48MP triple rear cameras, a 6.67-inch display, and 4000mAh lithium battery backup. Get the device at an EMI starting from Rs. 2,024 per month.

    Oneplus 7T

    Oneplus 7T

    Get the device from Rs. 34,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, and avail extra discounts. The highlights of the phone are a 90Hz fluid AMOLED display, 16MP front camera with 4K video capable, and 3800mAh battery capacity.

    Apple iPhone XR
     

    Apple iPhone XR

    The consumers can buy the phone from Rs. 47,900 for the 64GB ROM. You can get up to Rs. 11,000 off on exchange offer. It is powered by the A12 bionic with next-generation neural engine processor, runs iOS 12, and comes with wireless charging support.

    OPPO Reno 10x Zoom

    OPPO Reno 10x Zoom

    The handset's key features are 48MP triple rear cameras, 4065mAh battery, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. It is priced at Rs. 39,990 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM options. The starting EMI for the phone comes at Rs. 1,882 per month.

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro

    It sports triple rear cameras and 12MP TrueDepth front camera with portrait mode. The handset comes with fast charging technology. It is available for sales at an EMI starting from Rs. 4,561 per month.

    Samsung Galaxy S20

    Samsung Galaxy S20

    It comes with 4000mAh battery backup and 64MP triple rear cameras. The handset is available at Rs. 66,999 with 9% off. The starting EMI for the phone comes at Rs. 3,154 per month.

     

    OPPO Reno2 F

    OPPO Reno2 F

    Buy the handset at Rs. 21,990 for its 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM options. You can purchase the phone with an EMI starting from Rs. 1,035 per month. It packs a quad rear camera setup, 16MP front camera and a 6.5-inch AMOLED display.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X