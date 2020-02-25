Amazon Fab Phones Fest (Feb 26 to 29): Premium Smartphones Available At Up To 40%

Offers by Amazon include exchange offers, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, get EMI offers on debit cards and seek credit worth up to Rs. 1,00,000, and get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases, and more.

Oneplus 7 Pro

The smartphone is available from Rs. 42,999 with 19% off, on Amazon. It comes with 48MP triple rear cameras, a 6.67-inch display, and 4000mAh lithium battery backup. Get the device at an EMI starting from Rs. 2,024 per month.

Oneplus 7T

Get the device from Rs. 34,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, and avail extra discounts. The highlights of the phone are a 90Hz fluid AMOLED display, 16MP front camera with 4K video capable, and 3800mAh battery capacity.

Apple iPhone XR

The consumers can buy the phone from Rs. 47,900 for the 64GB ROM. You can get up to Rs. 11,000 off on exchange offer. It is powered by the A12 bionic with next-generation neural engine processor, runs iOS 12, and comes with wireless charging support.

OPPO Reno 10x Zoom

The handset's key features are 48MP triple rear cameras, 4065mAh battery, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. It is priced at Rs. 39,990 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM options. The starting EMI for the phone comes at Rs. 1,882 per month.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

It sports triple rear cameras and 12MP TrueDepth front camera with portrait mode. The handset comes with fast charging technology. It is available for sales at an EMI starting from Rs. 4,561 per month.

Samsung Galaxy S20

It comes with 4000mAh battery backup and 64MP triple rear cameras. The handset is available at Rs. 66,999 with 9% off. The starting EMI for the phone comes at Rs. 3,154 per month.

OPPO Reno2 F

Buy the handset at Rs. 21,990 for its 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM options. You can purchase the phone with an EMI starting from Rs. 1,035 per month. It packs a quad rear camera setup, 16MP front camera and a 6.5-inch AMOLED display.