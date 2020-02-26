Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Best Offers On Mid-Range Smartphones

Amazon's offers include exchange offers, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, get EMI offers on debit cards and seek credit worth up to Rs. 1,00,000, and get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases, and more.

Oppo F15

The smartphone is available from Rs. 19,990 with 13% off, on Amazon. It comes with 48MP quad rear cameras, a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, and 4000 mAh lithium battery. Get the device at an EMI starting from Rs. 941 per month.

Oppo F11

Get the device from Rs. 13,990 for 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM, and avail extra discounts. The highlights of the phone are a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, 16MP front camera, and 4020mAh battery capacity.

Samsung Galaxy A51

The consumers can buy the phone from Rs. 23,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. You can get up to Rs. 10,150 off on exchange offer. It is powered by the Exynos 9611 processor and comes with 4000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A50s

The handset's key features are 48MP triple rear cameras, 4000mAh battery, and Exynos 9611 processor. It is priced at Rs. 19,999. The starting EMI for the phone comes at Rs. 941 per month.

Nokia 6.2

It sports 16MP + 5MP + 8MP rear cameras and 8MP front facing camera. The handset comes with 3500mAh battery. It is available for sales at an EMI starting from Rs. 553 per month.

Poco F1

It comes with 4000mAh battery backup and AI dual rear cameras. The handset is available at Rs. 16,999 with 45% off. The starting EMI for the phone comes at Rs. 800 per month.

vivo V17

Buy the handset at Rs. 22,990 for its 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM options. You can purchase the phone with an EMI starting from Rs. 1,082 per month. It packs an AI quad rear camera setup, 32MP front camera and a 6.44-inch display.