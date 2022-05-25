ENGLISH

    Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale: Discount Offers On Premium Smartphones

    By
    |

    Premium Android and iOS smartphones are now available at a discount during the Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022. During this period, you can now get modern high-end smartphones with up to a 21 percent discount.

     
    Even the recently launched phones like the Xiaomi 12 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the OnePlus 9 Pro are currently on sale. Check out all the smartphones that are currently on sale during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale 2022.

    Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone

    Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 49,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 38,999 ; You Save: Rs. 11,000 (22%)

    Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone is available at 22% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 38,999 onwards during the sale.

    iQOO 9 SE 5G

    iQOO 9 SE 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 39,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 33,990 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (15%)

    iQOO 9 SE 5G is available at 15% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 33,990 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
     

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 36,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 74,999 (51% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at 51% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,990 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone 13

    Apple iPhone 13

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 72,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 79,900 (9% Off)

    Apple iPhone 13 is available at 9% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 72,990 onwards during the sale.

    iQOO 9 Pro 5G

    iQOO 9 Pro 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 79,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 69,990 ; You Save: Rs. 10,000 (13% Off)

    iQOO 9 Pro 5G is available at 13% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 69,990 onwards during the sale.

    Xiaomi 12 Pro

    Xiaomi 12 Pro

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 79,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 62,999 ; You Save: Rs. 17,000 (21%)

    Xiaomi 12 Pro is available at 21% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 62,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,09,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,31,999 (17% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is available at 17% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,09,999 onwards during the sale.

    OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

    OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 64,999 (23% Off)

    OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is available at 23% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 54,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 74,999 (27% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available at 27% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 54,999 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) - Blue

    Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) - Blue

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 54,900 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 65,900 (17% Off)

    Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) is available at 17% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 54,900 onwards during the sale.

    iQOO 7 Legend 5G

    iQOO 7 Legend 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 44,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (11% off)

    iQOO 7 Legend 5G is available at 11% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.

     

