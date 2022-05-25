Just In
Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale: Discount Offers On Premium Smartphones
Premium Android and iOS smartphones are now available at a discount during the Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022. During this period, you can now get modern high-end smartphones with up to a 21 percent discount.
Even the recently launched phones like the Xiaomi 12 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the OnePlus 9 Pro are currently on sale. Check out all the smartphones that are currently on sale during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale 2022.
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 49,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 38,999 ; You Save: Rs. 11,000 (22%)
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone is available at 22% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 38,999 onwards during the sale.
iQOO 9 SE 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 39,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 33,990 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (15%)
iQOO 9 SE 5G is available at 15% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 33,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 36,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 74,999 (51% Off)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at 51% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,990 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 13
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 72,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 79,900 (9% Off)
Apple iPhone 13 is available at 9% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 72,990 onwards during the sale.
iQOO 9 Pro 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 79,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 69,990 ; You Save: Rs. 10,000 (13% Off)
iQOO 9 Pro 5G is available at 13% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 69,990 onwards during the sale.
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 79,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 62,999 ; You Save: Rs. 17,000 (21%)
Xiaomi 12 Pro is available at 21% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 62,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,09,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,31,999 (17% Off)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is available at 17% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,09,999 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 64,999 (23% Off)
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is available at 23% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 54,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 74,999 (27% Off)
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available at 27% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 54,999 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) - Blue
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 54,900 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 65,900 (17% Off)
Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) is available at 17% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 54,900 onwards during the sale.
iQOO 7 Legend 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 44,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (11% off)
iQOO 7 Legend 5G is available at 11% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.
