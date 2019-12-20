Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Up To 40% Off On Samsung Smartphones

Offers by Amazon include no-cost EMI plans, a 10% instant discount, a flat instant discount of Rs. 750 on ICICI bank credit/debit cards and EMI transactions, instant discounts up to Rs. 3,000 on HDFC debit/credit cards and EMI, GST invoice on the products and using the invoice save up to 28% on next business purchases, warranty services, free six months for screen replacement, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 3,295 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 15,450 off on exchange on the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A10s

The smartphone is available at Rs. 9,499 for its 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM option. It comes in black, blue and green color options. You can buy this smartphone with EMI starting from Rs. 447 per month.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

On buying the device, you will get flat Rs.750 instant discount using Axis bank credit/debit cards and EMI transactions. It is priced at Rs. 13,999 with 10% off. You will also get up to Rs. 10,450 off on exchange.

Samsung Galaxy M30

The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 471 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 8,700 off on exchange on the phone. It comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery and a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display.

Samsung Galaxy M10s

The mobile phone comes at Rs. 8,499 for 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM option. It is available in Metallic Blue and Stainless Black color options. Its key specs are a 13MP + 8MP rear camera setup, 8MP selfie sensor, 4,000mAh battery, and Exynos 7884B processor.

Samsung Galaxy M40

This smartphone with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant can be purchased with an EMI rate at Rs. 800 per month. You will get a 1-year warranty on the handset, and and up to Rs. 10,450.00 off on exchange.

Samsung Galaxy M20

The smartphone is available at Rs. 9,999 for its 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM option. It comes in Charcoal Black and Ocean Blue color options. You can get the smartphone with EMI starting from Rs. 471 per month.

Samsung Galaxy A70s

The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 1,459 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 10,450 off on exchange on the phone.