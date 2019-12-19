Just In
Amazon FabPhone Fest Year End Sales: 19th To 23rd: Offers On Oneplus 7 Pro, Oneplus 7T And More
Amazon's "FabPhone Fest Year-end Sales" is a perfect sum up for the sales related to OnePlus 7 series phones and the accessories. The sales continue from December 19th till December 23rd, 2019. During the sales, the consumers will be getting several offers including discounts and cashback on the phones.
Amazon offers no-cost EMI plans, a 10% instant discount, a flat instant discount of Rs. 750 on ICICI bank credit/debit cards and EMI transactions, instant discounts up to Rs. 3,000 on HDFC debit/credit cards and EMI, GST invoice on the products and using the invoice save up to 28% on next business purchases, warranty services, free six months for screen replacement, and more.
Oneplus 7 Pro
The smartphone is available at Rs. 42,999 and you can buy the phone with an EMI starting from Rs. 2,024 per month. You will get up to Rs. 10,450 off on exchange. It comes with a 48MP triple rear camera setup, 16MP pop-up front camera, and a 4,000mAh battery.
Oneplus 7T
The smartphone is available at Rs. 34,999 for its 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM options. You will get a flat Rs. 1,500 instant discount with HDFC bank credit/debit cards, and credit/debit EMI transactions. It comes in Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue colors.
Oneplus 7T Pro
The mobile phone comes at Rs. 53,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM options. It is available in Haze Blue and Papaya Orange color options. Its key specs are a 48MP + 8MP + 16MP rear camera setup, 16MP selfie sensor, 4,085mAh battery, and Snapdragon 855 Plus processor.
OnePlus 7T Pro Sandstone Protective Case
The protective case is available for Rs. 694 with 30% off. You will also get a flat cashback of Rs. 50 on minimum purchase of Rs. 50 using Amazon Pay UPI.
