ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon FabPhones Fest: Offers On Best Smartphones On Year End

    By
    |

    Amazon's "Fab Phones Fest" will kick start from December 19th and will run till December 23rd. The sales look important concerning the year-end. It is, therefore, E-commerce is making sure that consumers will be getting the best of best deals on several smartphones and other products.

    Amazon FabPhones Fest
     

    On purchasing smartphones from Amazon, you will get offers like no-cost EMI plans, a 10% instant discount, a flat instant discount of Rs. 750 on ICICI bank credit/debit cards and EMI transactions, instant discounts up to Rs. 3,000 on HDFC debit/credit cards and EMI, GST invoice on the products and using the invoice save up to 28% on next business purchases, warranty services, and more.

    Other than that, you will get up to Rs. 10,000 off on purchasing OnePlus smartphones which also includes the latest OnePlus 7 series.

    Oppo A9 2020

    Oppo A9 2020

    On buying the device, you will get a discount of Rs. 3,000. It is priced at Rs. 15,990. You will also get up to Rs. 12,950 off on exchange.

    Apple iPhone XR

    Apple iPhone XR

    The smartphone is available for Rs. 47,900 with 38% off. You will get up to Rs. 10,450 off on exchange. You will also get a 10% instant discount on Yes bank credit EMI. It comes with a 12MP camera with OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera. 

    Redmi K20 Pro
     

    The smartphone is available at Rs. 24,999 for its 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM option. You will get an extra Rs. 2,000 off on exchange offer. It comes in Carbon Black, Flame Red, Glacier Blue, and Pearl White colors.

    Samsung Galaxy M10s

    Samsung Galaxy M10s

    The mobile phone comes at Rs. 8,499 for 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM option. It is available in Metallic Blue and Stainless Black color options. Its key specs are a 13MP + 8MP rear camera setup, 8MP selfie sensor, 4,000mAh battery, and Exynos 7884B processor.

    Nokia 4.2

    Nokia 4.2

    The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 329 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 6,600 off on exchange on the phone.

    Oneplus 7 Pro

    Oneplus 7 Pro

    The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 2,024 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 10,450 off on exchange on the phone.

    Redmi K20

    Redmi K20

    This smartphone with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant can be purchased with an EMI rate at Rs. 1,083 per month. You will also get a 1-year warranty on the handset. It comes with a 20MP pop-up selfie sensor.

    Samsung Galaxy M30

    Samsung Galaxy M30

    The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 471 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 8,700 off on exchange on the phone. It comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery and a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display.

    Mi A3

    Mi A3

    The smartphone is available at Rs. 12,499 for its 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM option. You can get the smartphone with EMI starting from Rs. 588 per month. 

    Redmi Y3

    Redmi Y3

    You will get an exchange offer up to Rs. 7,550 off on the handset. It is priced at Rs. 7,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM options. You can buy the device at an EMI from Rs. 377 per month.

    Honor 20i

    Honor 20i

    The mobile phone comes at Rs. 10,999 with 35% off for 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM option. It is available in Midnight Black and Phantom Blue color options. Its key specs are AI triple rear cameras, an FHD+ display, and 32MP AI selfie sensor.

    Honor 20

    Honor 20

    The mobile phone comes at Rs. 10,999 with 35% off for 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM option. It is available in Midnight Black and Phantom Blue color options. Its key specs are AI triple rear cameras, an FHD+ display, and 32MP AI selfie sensor.

    Samsung Galaxy A50s

    Samsung Galaxy A50s

    The mobile phone comes at Rs. 10,999 with 35% off for 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM option. It is available in Midnight Black and Phantom Blue color options. Its key specs are AI triple rear cameras, an FHD+ display, and 32MP AI selfie sensor.

    Oppo Reno2z

    Oppo Reno2z

    The mobile phone comes at Rs. 10,999 with 35% off for 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM option. It is available in Midnight Black and Phantom Blue color options. Its key specs are AI triple rear cameras, an FHD+ display, and 32MP AI selfie sensor.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

    The mobile phone comes at Rs. 10,999 with 35% off for 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM option. It is available in Midnight Black and Phantom Blue color options. Its key specs are AI triple rear cameras, an FHD+ display, and 32MP AI selfie sensor.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 19, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue