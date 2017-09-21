Amazon and Filpkart offers on best smartphones for this festival season

As the festive season has started in India, everyone is gearing up to make their purchases across different categories.
The online retailers Flipkart and Amazon have started coming up with their attention-grabbing discounts as a part of the Big Billion Days Sale and Great Indian Sale.
During the sale period, several smartphones are available at considerable discount and there are additional offers such as cash backs, exchange offers, no cost EMI and more.
If you are interested in upgrading your smartphone with any of the models listed below, then you have a great option as there are many irresistible offers out there.
Today, we have compiled a slew of smartphones that are available at attractive discounts and deals on Flipkart and Amazon during the festive season. Take a look at these models from below.
19% off on Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro
M.R.P.: 7,990.00
Deal Price: 6,490.00
You Save: 1,500.00 (19%)
Key Features
5 Inch TFT HD Display With 234.35 PPI
1.3 GHz Exynos 3475 Quad Core Processor
2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
Dual Micro SIM
8MP Camera With LED Flash
5 MP Front Camera
4G/WiFi/NFC
Bluetooth 4.1
FM Radio
2600mAh Battery
6% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro
M.R.P.: 22,300
Deal Price: 20,900
You Save: 1,600
Key Features
- 5.5 inch Full HD Display
- 3 GB RAM
- 64 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 13MP Front Camera
- Exynos Octa-Core 1.6GHz Processor
- 3600 mAh Battery
25% off on Micromax Spark 4G Prime
M.R.P.: 6,499
Deal Price: 4,899
You Save: 1,600
Key Features
- 5-inch FWVGA capacitive touchscreen with 854 x 480 pixels resolution
- 8MP primary camera
- 5MP front facing camera
- Android v7 Nougat operating system
- 1.1GHz MT6737 quad core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 32GB and dual SIM (micro+micro) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 2500mAH lithium-ion battery
43% off on Intex Aqua Cloud Q11
M.R.P.: 8,290.00
Deal Price: 4,699.00
You Save: 3,591.00
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.2 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737V/W processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory with MicroSD
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery
22% off on Nubia M2
M.R.P.: 22,999.00
Price: 21,499.00
Sale: 17,999.00
You Save: 5,000.00
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP (Monochrome) + 13MP (RGB) dual rear cameras
- 16MP front-facing camera with 5P lens
- 4G LTE
- 3630mAh battery with fast charging
32% off on Sony Xperia XA Dual
M.R.P.: 18,990.00
Price: 12,890.00
You Save: 6,100.00
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) curved glass edge-to-edge display
- Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz + 4 x 1.0 GHz) MediaTek Helio P10 (MT6755) processor with 700MHz Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- Up to 200GB expandable memory up to 200GB via microSD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano+nano)
- 13MP Primary Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2300 mAh battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology
30% off on Panasonic Eluga Pulse X
M.R.P.: 11,490.00
Deal Price: 7,999.00
You Save: 3,491.00
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Asahi Dragon Trail Glass protection
- 1.25GHz quad-core processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
25% off on Coolpad Note 5
M.R.P.: 11,999.00
Price: 8,999.00
You Save: 3,000.00
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD fully laminated display, scratch-resistant glass for protection
- 1.5GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Cool UI 8.0
- 13MP rear camera with dual LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh battery
6% off on Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
Key Features
- 5 inch HD Display
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Exynos 7570 Quad Core 1.4GHz Processor
- 2400 mAh Li-Ion Battery
23% off on Panasonic P85
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD display
- 1GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
6% off on Samsung Galaxy S8
Key Features
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
6% off on Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging