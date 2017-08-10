Amazon and Flipkart Day 2: Offers on iPhone 7, Oneplus 5, Redmi note 4, Apple iPad and more

As Independence Day is approaching closer, the online retailers are celebrating freedom with their attractive and enticing deals and discounts.

If you were looking forward to buy a smartphone, this is the right time as both Flipkart and Amazon are offering attractive offers. Flipkart will host the Big Freedom Sale between August 9 and August 11 whereas Amazon India will host the Great Indian Sale between August 9 and August 12.

Interested buyers can make use of these sales in order to grab the best deal on their favorite smartphone as the e-commerce portals are offering up to 40% off on the smartphone category.

In addition to the discount, these retailers are also providing further benefits to the consumers by offering cash backs and convenient payment modes on select credit or debit card transactions.

If you were waiting to avail the best deal on your favorite smartphone, this could be the right time for you to pick one. Go ahead and check out the deals on smartphones from below available both on Flipkart and Amazon and purchase the one you like.

Oneplus 5 Offers: Upto Rs 18,803 on Exchange and No EMI Cost on EMI

Key Features 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash with secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX371 sensor

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A) BlackBerry KEYone: Offers: Upto Rs 16,803 off on Exchange and No Cost EMI

Key Features 4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display with 433 PPI, scratch-resistant glass protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3505mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 LG Q6: Offers: Upto Rs 13,458 off on Exchange and No Cost EMI

Key Features

5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision 442ppi Display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform (4 x Cortex A53 1.4GHz + 4 x Cortex A53 1.1GHz) with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3,000mAh built-in battery 35% off on Apple iPhone 5s (Silver, 16GB)

Key Features

a 4.0 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD 640 x 1136 pixels display

runs iOS,7.0

Dual-core 1.2 GHz

1GB RAM

Apple A7 processor paired

16 GB / 32 GB / 64 GB native storage capacity

8MP main snapper at its rear

1.2MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-ion 1440 mAh battery 39% off on Lenovo Z2 Plus (Black, 64GB)

Key Features a 5.0 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display

Android,6.0.1 Marshmallow

Quad Core

2.45 GHz

4GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

32 GB / 64 GB native storage capacity

13MP main snapper at its rear

8MP front-facing selfie shooter

Li-Ion 3500 mAh battery powering Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Offer: Get upto ₹12,000 off on exchange

Key Features

5.5 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display

Android,6.0 Marshmallow

Octa Core 2.0 GHz

2/3/4 GB RAM

Snapdragon 625 processor paired

32 GB / 64 GB native storage capacity

13MP main snapper at its rear

5MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Po 4100 mAh battery powering 11% off on Apple iPad

Key Features

9.7 Retina display for stunning detail

2 GB RAM

32 GB ROM Can Store Upto 8000 Photos

8 MP Primary Camera

1.2 MP Front

iOS 10 World's Most Advanced OS

Lithium Polymer Battery Upto 10 hours of Multimedia Usage 10% off on Lenovo K6 Power (Gold, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Key Features

a 5.0 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display

Android,6.0 Marshmallow

Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53

2/3 GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937 processor

32GB native storage capacity

13MP main snapper at its rear

8MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery powering 23% off Apple iPhone 6s (Rose Gold, 32 GB)

Key Features

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

Force Touch Technology

12MP ISight Camera

5MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

1715 MAh Battery 11% off on Motorola Moto G5 Plus (Fine Gold, 32 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Key Features

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging 3% off on Lenovo Yoga A12 64 GB 12.2 inch with Wi-Fi+4G

Key Features

12.2 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display

2.4GHz Intel Atom X5 Processor

2GB RAM With 32GB ROM

HD Front Camera

MicroSD Up To 128 GB

Wi-Fi 802.11b/G/N

USB 3.0 Type-C

Dolby Atmos

Bluetooth v4.1

10500 MAh Battery