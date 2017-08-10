Amazon and Flipkart Day 2: Offers on iPhone 7, Oneplus 5, Redmi note 4, Apple iPad and more

As Independence Day is approaching closer, the online retailers are celebrating freedom with their attractive and enticing deals and discounts.
If you were looking forward to buy a smartphone, this is the right time as both Flipkart and Amazon are offering attractive offers. Flipkart will host the Big Freedom Sale between August 9 and August 11 whereas Amazon India will host the Great Indian Sale between August 9 and August 12.
Interested buyers can make use of these sales in order to grab the best deal on their favorite smartphone as the e-commerce portals are offering up to 40% off on the smartphone category.
In addition to the discount, these retailers are also providing further benefits to the consumers by offering cash backs and convenient payment modes on select credit or debit card transactions.
If you were waiting to avail the best deal on your favorite smartphone, this could be the right time for you to pick one. Go ahead and check out the deals on smartphones from below available both on Flipkart and Amazon and purchase the one you like.
Oneplus 5 Offers: Upto Rs 18,803 on Exchange and No EMI Cost on EMI
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash with secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX371 sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A)
BlackBerry KEYone: Offers: Upto Rs 16,803 off on Exchange and No Cost EMI
Key Features
- 4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display with 433 PPI, scratch-resistant glass protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- 4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3505mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
LG Q6: Offers: Upto Rs 13,458 off on Exchange and No Cost EMI
Key Features
- 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision 442ppi Display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform (4 x Cortex A53 1.4GHz + 4 x Cortex A53 1.1GHz) with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh built-in battery
35% off on Apple iPhone 5s (Silver, 16GB)
Key Features
- a 4.0 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD 640 x 1136 pixels display
- runs iOS,7.0
- Dual-core 1.2 GHz
- 1GB RAM
- Apple A7 processor paired
- 16 GB / 32 GB / 64 GB native storage capacity
- 8MP main snapper at its rear
- 1.2MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-ion 1440 mAh battery
39% off on Lenovo Z2 Plus (Black, 64GB)
Key Features
- a 5.0 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- Android,6.0.1 Marshmallow
- Quad Core
- 2.45 GHz
- 4GB RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor
- 32 GB / 64 GB native storage capacity
- 13MP main snapper at its rear
- 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Li-Ion 3500 mAh battery powering
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Offer: Get upto ₹12,000 off on exchange
Key Features
- 5.5 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- Android,6.0 Marshmallow
- Octa Core 2.0 GHz
- 2/3/4 GB RAM
- Snapdragon 625 processor paired
- 32 GB / 64 GB native storage capacity
- 13MP main snapper at its rear
- 5MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Po 4100 mAh battery powering
11% off on Apple iPad
Key Features
- 9.7 Retina display for stunning detail
- 2 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM Can Store Upto 8000 Photos
- 8 MP Primary Camera
- 1.2 MP Front
- iOS 10 World's Most Advanced OS
- Lithium Polymer Battery Upto 10 hours of Multimedia Usage
10% off on Lenovo K6 Power (Gold, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Key Features
- a 5.0 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- Android,6.0 Marshmallow
- Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
- 2/3 GB RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937 processor
- 32GB native storage capacity
- 13MP main snapper at its rear
- 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery powering
23% off Apple iPhone 6s (Rose Gold, 32 GB)
Key Features
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- Force Touch Technology
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 1715 MAh Battery
11% off on Motorola Moto G5 Plus (Fine Gold, 32 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
3% off on Lenovo Yoga A12 64 GB 12.2 inch with Wi-Fi+4G
Key Features
- 12.2 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- 2.4GHz Intel Atom X5 Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- HD Front Camera
- MicroSD Up To 128 GB
- Wi-Fi 802.11b/G/N
- USB 3.0 Type-C
- Dolby Atmos
- Bluetooth v4.1
- 10500 MAh Battery