Amazon great Indian Sale: Upto 40% off on Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Oneplus 5, iPhone 7 and more

Amazon Great India Sale is back once again with some exciting discounts on smartphones. The e-commerce giant is offering some really good deals on popular flagship and mid-range handsets making these three days the perfect time to buy your dream smartphone.
On this occasion, you can grab the recently launched Galaxy Note 8, OnePlus 5, Apple iPhone 7 and other smartphones at up to 40% discount.
To make it easy for you, we have compiled a list of all the discounts and offers you can avail during the Amazon Great India Sale. Have a look.
34% off on Google Pixel XL (Very Silver, 32 GB)
Click Here to Buy This Offer
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB / 128GB internal storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 12.3MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3450mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 now available on Exchange offer
Click Here to Buy This Offer
Key Features
- 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash
- secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with fast charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA)
45% off on Lenovo Z2 Plus (Black, 64GB)
Click Here to Buy This Offer
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
13% off on Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (Black, 64 GB)
Click Here to Buy This Offer
Key Features
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Oneplus 5 now available on Exchange offer
Click Here to Buy This Offer
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A)
6% off on Motorola Moto G5s plus
Click Here to Buy This Offer
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 13MP (RGB) + 13MP (monochrome) dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
31% off on Apple iPhone 7
Click Here to Buy This Offer
Key Features
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
30% off on Gionee A1 (Black, 64GB)
Click Here to Buy This Offer
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh battery with fast charging
6% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro (Black, 64GB)
Click Here to Buy This Offer
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 13MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3600mAh battery
17% off on OnePlus 3T (Gunmetal, 6GB RAM + 64GB memory)
Click Here to Buy This Offer
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge
53% off on LG V20 LGH990DS (Titan)
Click Here to Buy This Offer
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi
- 2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi
- Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (nano+nano)
- 16MP rear camera with OIS 2.0
- 8MP secondary rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G LTE
- 3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0
29% off on Apple iPhone 6 (Space Grey, 16GB)
Click Here to Buy This Offer
Key Features
- a 4.7 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD 750 x 1334 pixels display
- runs iOS,8.0
- a Dual Core 1.4 GHz Cyclone (ARM v8-based)
- 1GB RAM
- Apple A8 processor paired with and 16 GB / 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity
- 8MP main snapper at its rear
- 1.2MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Po 1810 mAh Battery
19% off on Apple iPhone SE (Space Grey, 16GB)
Click Here to Buy This Offer
Key Features
- 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps.
23% off on Google Pixel (Very Silver, 32GB)
Click Here to Buy This Offer
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR RAM
- 32GB / 128GB internal storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- 12.3MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2,770mAh battery