Amazon great Indian Sale: Upto 40% off on Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Oneplus 5, iPhone 7 and more

Written By:

Amazon Great India Sale is back once again with some exciting discounts on smartphones. The e-commerce giant is offering some really good deals on popular flagship and mid-range handsets making these three days the perfect time to buy your dream smartphone.

Amazon great Indian Sale: Upto 40% off on smartphones

On this occasion, you can grab the recently launched Galaxy Note 8, OnePlus 5, Apple iPhone 7 and other smartphones at up to 40% discount.

SEE ALSO: Big Billion Day Dasara Offers on smartphones: Samsung Galaxy S7, HTC U11, iPhone 7 and more

To make it easy for you, we have compiled a list of all the discounts and offers you can avail during the Amazon Great India Sale. Have a look.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!
34% off on Google Pixel XL (Very Silver, 32 GB)

34% off on Google Pixel XL (Very Silver, 32 GB)

Click Here to Buy This Offer
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection
  • 2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
  • 4GB RAM, 32GB / 128GB internal storage
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 12.3MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 8MP front camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3450mAh battery

 

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 now available on Exchange offer

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 now available on Exchange offer

Click Here to Buy This Offer
Key Features

  • 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
  • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
  • 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash
  • secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens
  • 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3300mAh battery with fast charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA)

 

45% off on Lenovo Z2 Plus (Black, 64GB)

45% off on Lenovo Z2 Plus (Black, 64GB)

Click Here to Buy This Offer
Key Features

  • 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
  • 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
  • 3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

 

13% off on Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (Black, 64 GB)

13% off on Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (Black, 64 GB)

Click Here to Buy This Offer
Key Features

  • 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
  • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
  • expandable memory with microSD
  • MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
  • 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0

 

Oneplus 5 now available on Exchange offer

Oneplus 5 now available on Exchange offer

Click Here to Buy This Offer
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display
  • 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
  • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
  • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
  • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
  • 16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
  • secondary 20MP camera
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A)
6% off on Motorola Moto G5s plus

6% off on Motorola Moto G5s plus

Click Here to Buy This Offer
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
  • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
  • Single / Dual SIM
  • 13MP (RGB) + 13MP (monochrome) dual rear cameras
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging

31% off on Apple iPhone 7

31% off on Apple iPhone 7

Click Here to Buy This Offer
Key Features

  • 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
  • Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
  • Force Touch Technology
  • 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
  • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
  • 7MP Front Facing Camera
  • Touch ID
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • LTE Support
  • Water And Dust Resistance

 

30% off on Gionee A1 (Black, 64GB)

30% off on Gionee A1 (Black, 64GB)

Click Here to Buy This Offer
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display
  • 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB Internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4010mAh battery with fast charging

 

6% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro (Black, 64GB)

6% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro (Black, 64GB)

Click Here to Buy This Offer
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
  • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
  • 3GB LPDDR3 RAM
  • 64GB internal memory
  • expandable up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • Samsung Pay
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 13MP front camera with LED flash
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3600mAh battery

 

17% off on OnePlus 3T (Gunmetal, 6GB RAM + 64GB memory)

17% off on OnePlus 3T (Gunmetal, 6GB RAM + 64GB memory)

Click Here to Buy This Offer
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
  • 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
  • 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
  • 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
  • Dual nano SIM slots
  • 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • 4G LTE with VoLTE
  • 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge

 

53% off on LG V20 LGH990DS (Titan)

53% off on LG V20 LGH990DS (Titan)

Click Here to Buy This Offer
Key Features

  • 5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi
  • 2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi
  • Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
  • 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
  • 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM (nano+nano)
  • 16MP rear camera with OIS 2.0
  • 8MP secondary rear camera
  • 5MP front camera
  • 4G LTE
  • 3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0

 

29% off on Apple iPhone 6 (Space Grey, 16GB)

29% off on Apple iPhone 6 (Space Grey, 16GB)

Click Here to Buy This Offer
Key Features

  • a 4.7 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD 750 x 1334 pixels display
  • runs iOS,8.0
  • a Dual Core 1.4 GHz Cyclone (ARM v8-based)
  • 1GB RAM
  • Apple A8 processor paired with and 16 GB / 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity
  • 8MP main snapper at its rear
  • 1.2MP front-facing selfie shooter
  • Non-removable Li-Po 1810 mAh Battery

 

19% off on Apple iPhone SE (Space Grey, 16GB)

19% off on Apple iPhone SE (Space Grey, 16GB)

Click Here to Buy This Offer
Key Features

  • 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
  • A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
  • 12MP ISight Camera
  • 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
  • Touch ID
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • LTE Support
  • 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps.

 

23% off on Google Pixel (Very Silver, 32GB)

23% off on Google Pixel (Very Silver, 32GB)

Click Here to Buy This Offer
Key Features

  • 5-inch (1920x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
  • 2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
  • 4GB LPDDR RAM
  • 32GB / 128GB internal storage
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
  • 12.3MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 8MP front camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2,770mAh battery

 

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!



Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll