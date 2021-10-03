Just In
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Premium Smartphones
Amazon has kickstarted the festive season sale for its fans in India on its website and app. During the month-long Great Indian Festival Sale, the online retailer will provide attractive discounts on a slew of products including electronics, fashion and more. There will be discounted pricing and additional benefits such as no-cost EMI payment, exchange offers, and an additional 10% discount on using HDFC Bank cards.
If you want to purchase premium smartphones during this Amazon sale, then you can check out the discounts available on your favorite models. Do keep in mind that this is the right time to get massive discounts on your favorite high-end smartphone such as the ones listed below.
iPhone 11
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs.49,900 ; Price: Rs. 38,999 ; You Save: Rs. 10,901 (22%)
iPhone 11 is available at 22% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 38,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 36,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 27,999 ; You Save: Rs. 9,000 (24%)
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is available at 24% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 74,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 36,990 ; You Save: Rs. 38,009 (51%)
Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G is available at 51% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,990 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus 9R
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 43,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 40,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (7%)
OnePlus 9R is available at 7% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 40,999 onwards during the sale.
iPhone XR
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 52,900 ; Price: Rs. 37,999 ; You Save: Rs. 14,901 (28%)
iPhone XR is available at 28% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 86,000 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 44,990 ; You Save: Rs. 41,010 (48%)
Galaxy Note 20 is available at 48% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,990 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus 9 Pro
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 69,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 65,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (6%)
OnePlus 9 Pro is available at 6% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 65,999 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus 9 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 49,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 46,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (6%)
OnePlus 9 5G is available at 6% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 46,999 onwards during the sale.
iQOO 7 Legend
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 44,990 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 39,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (11%)
iQOO 7 Legend is available at 11% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 86,000 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 44,999 ; You Save: Rs. 41,010 (48%)
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is available at 48% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.
