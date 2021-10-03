Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Premium Smartphones

If you want to purchase premium smartphones during this Amazon sale, then you can check out the discounts available on your favorite models. Do keep in mind that this is the right time to get massive discounts on your favorite high-end smartphone such as the ones listed below.

iPhone 11

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs.49,900 ; Price: Rs. 38,999 ; You Save: Rs. 10,901 (22%)

iPhone 11 is available at 22% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 38,999 onwards during the sale.

Shop Here

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 36,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 27,999 ; You Save: Rs. 9,000 (24%)

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is available at 24% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

Shop Here

Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 74,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 36,990 ; You Save: Rs. 38,009 (51%)

Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G is available at 51% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,990 onwards during the sale.

Shop Here

OnePlus 9R

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 43,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 40,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (7%)

OnePlus 9R is available at 7% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 40,999 onwards during the sale.

Shop Here

iPhone XR

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 52,900 ; Price: Rs. 37,999 ; You Save: Rs. 14,901 (28%)

iPhone XR is available at 28% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.

Shop Here

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 86,000 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 44,990 ; You Save: Rs. 41,010 (48%)

Galaxy Note 20 is available at 48% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,990 onwards during the sale.

Shop Here

OnePlus 9 Pro

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 69,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 65,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (6%)

OnePlus 9 Pro is available at 6% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 65,999 onwards during the sale.

Shop Here

OnePlus 9 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 49,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 46,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (6%)

OnePlus 9 5G is available at 6% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 46,999 onwards during the sale.

Shop Here

iQOO 7 Legend

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 44,990 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 39,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (11%)

iQOO 7 Legend is available at 11% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 86,000 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 44,999 ; You Save: Rs. 41,010 (48%)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is available at 48% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.

Shop Here