Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Samsung, iQOO, Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, And Discounts Reveal Date

Amazon has already created a microsite for the upcoming sale and is teasing the various offers that you can avail of. It will also bring offers to the Echo range of smart speakers and displays, Kindle e-book readers, and Fire TV devices.

The company has teamed up with HDFC Bank to provide a 10 percent instant discount on using the bank's debit or credit card for the purchase. Also, there will be EMI payment options.

Following the footsteps of Flipkart, Amazon has come up with a reveal calendar and will reveal the offers of select brands only on specific dates ahead of the sale. Take a look at the same from here.

Tecno Mega Deals

The best deals on Tecno smartphones will be revealed on September 25. You can get the already affordable Tecno smartphones at attractive discounts.

Biggest Deals of The Year On Mega Products

On September 26, you will be able to take a look at the biggest deals of the year available on Mega products. Wait for two more days to know these offers.

Deals on iQOO Z5 5G Launch

Notably, on September 27, the iQOO Z5 5G smartphone is all set to be launched in the country. Besides this, Amazon will also reveal the mega deals and discounts that are applicable on Xiaomi and Samsung smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Launch

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy M52 5G smartphone in India on September 28. Apart from this, Amazon will reveal the discounts and offers that you can get on Apple iPhones during the sale on the same date.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Launch

On September 29, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is slated to launch after many rumors and speculations. Also, it will be accompanied by offers on Apple, Vivo, and Oppo smartphones.

iQOO Deals

The iQOO smartphones available in India will be available at relatively discounted pricing during the forthcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get to know these offers on September 30.

OnePlus A Series Launch

On October 1, Amazon will reveal the offers on Redmi smartphones and offerings. Also, it will mark the launch of the OnePlus A series smartphone.