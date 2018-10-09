Amazon Great Indian Festival sale offers up to Rs. 15,000 discount on Huawei P20 Pro and more

The highly profitable scheme by Amazon called as "Great Indian Festival Sale" brings along large number of products from different categories, which the users can purchase at their much reduced price option with some other profitable offers. Amidst all the important press releases by couple of companies, Huawei Consumer Business Group, India too raised its curtains.

The firm has recently announced exciting offers on its range of high-end smartphones. The sale which starts from 9th October to 15th October 2018 looks promising to those, who are looking forward to avail attractive discounts, cashbacks and no cost EMI options on Huawei's next generation smartphones Nova 3, Nova 3i (Purple & Black), and flagship P20 Pro & P20 Lite models exclusively on Amazon.in.

There is a relieving news for Amazon Prime members, who get an early access to the purchasing of several products from 12 noon on the 9th October. While, the regular customers can avail these benefits from 10th October.

You are quite aware with the fact that these Huawei phones come with some of the high-grade features. Some of which are the latest version of Huawei's custom skin EMUI, most amazing AI selfie features, use of the latest processor powered by GPU Turbo, quick charging technology, and many more.

You also have the premium Huawei P20 Pro that features edge less fingerprint sensor with smart navigation instead of the virtual bar, offering an additional informative area. It comes with the world's first Leica Triple Camera that pushes the boundaries of creative mobile photography.

Let's have a look at the offers on these devices.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale offers on Huawei Nova 3 As per the offers, the Huawei Nova 3 can be purchased now with a discounted MOP of Rs. 29,999. While purchasing the handset, you get an instant discount of 10% for all the SBI credit and debit card holders with no cost EMI option of upto 12 months. The company also provides free screen replacement of worth Rs. 9,000 and an exclusive exchange offer. Other promising offers from Reliance JIO include 100GB worth of data, Rs. 1200 cashback and partner vouchers of Rs. 3,300. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offers on Huawei Nova 3i (Iris purple & Black) Coming in Iris Purple and Black color variants, the Huawei Nova 3i can be availed with a MOP of Rs. 17,990 after a discount of Rs. 6,009. The consumers will also get an additional cashback of Rs. 1,000 on all pre-paid orders in the form of Amazon Pay Balance only on the 9th & 10th of October. You also get an instant discount of 10% on using SBI credit and debit cards, cashback worth Rs. 1,200 from Reliance Jio along with Rs. 3,300 partner vouchers and 100 GB data. The firm also provides free screen replacement of Rs. 7,000 with a guaranteed exchange price. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offers on Huawei P20 Lite Surprisingly, the Huawei P20 Lite can be obtained with a reduced MOP of Rs. 15,999. You also get an instant discount of 10% on using SBI credit and debit cards with no cost EMI. You also get much better exchange offer, and free screen replacement of Rs. 9,000. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offers on Huawei P20 Pro The Huawei P20 Pro can be availed at a discounted MOP of INR 54,999. The users will also get an instant discount of 10% on using SBI credit and debit cards with no cost EMI up to 12 months. On purchasing the phone, you also get free screen replacement offers of Rs. 18,000 along with better exchange offer.