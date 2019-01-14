Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Avail irresistible offers on Best smartphones

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Congress President Approves Appointment Of CP Joshi As Rajasthan Assembly Speaker
- India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Preview, Timing, Where To Watch, Squads & More
- TVS Radeon Review: A Premium Touch In A Crowded, Bare-Basics Commuter Segment
- Under Rs. 10 Lakh Income Category Pay Taxes In Increasing Number
- 5 Ways To Save Money On Your MacBook Purchase
- An Offended Shahid Kapoor Takes A Dig At Arjun Kapoor For His Comment On Ishaan Khattar!
- Let’s Traverse The Small Town Of Bhagalpur In Bihar
- Significance Of Number 4 In Numerology
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has been looking forward to mark its entry on 20th Jan, and will get over on 23rd Jan. During which, you can avail irresistible offers on smartphones, other electronic products etc. The shopping platform houses variety of smartphones irrespective of different price category and sports amazing features.
The offers include- no cost EMI, amazing cashback and exchange offers, instant cashback worth Rs.5400 & upto 3 TB Jio 4G data, accidental and liquid damage protection insurance worth Rs.2000 FREE on opening a Kotak 811 Account etc. You also get a 100% purchase protection plan.
You can select suitable EMI plan out of many and purchase the device accordingly. While buying the handsets, Airtel users can even get 1 TB 4G data benefits. And you can have no cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs.3000 Here's how (terms and conditions apply), and no cost EMI available on HDFC credit cards and HDFC debit cards.
Take a look at some of the mentioned smartphones in our list below.
Special Discount Price of OnePlus 6T
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Special Discount Price on Redmi Y2
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Special Discount and Exchange offer on Huawei Nova 3i
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
Special Discount offer on Honor 8X
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery
Special Discount offer on Vivo V9
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Special Discount offers and Exchange offer on Apple iPhone X
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical), 625 cd/m2 max brightness, 3D Touch
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery