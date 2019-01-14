ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Avail irresistible offers on Best smartphones

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has been looking forward to mark its entry on 20th Jan, and will get over on 23rd Jan. During which, you can avail irresistible offers on smartphones, other electronic products etc. The shopping platform houses variety of smartphones irrespective of different price category and sports amazing features.

    Amazon Great Indian Festival sale on (Jan 20th to 23rd)

     

    The offers include- no cost EMI, amazing cashback and exchange offers, instant cashback worth Rs.5400 & upto 3 TB Jio 4G data, accidental and liquid damage protection insurance worth Rs.2000 FREE on opening a Kotak 811 Account etc. You also get a 100% purchase protection plan.

    You can select suitable EMI plan out of many and purchase the device accordingly. While buying the handsets, Airtel users can even get 1 TB 4G data benefits. And you can have no cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs.3000 Here's how (terms and conditions apply), and no cost EMI available on HDFC credit cards and HDFC debit cards.

    Take a look at some of the mentioned smartphones in our list below.

    Special Discount Price of OnePlus 6T

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery

    Special Discount Price on Redmi Y2

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

    Special Discount and Exchange offer on Huawei Nova 3i

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery

    Special Discount offer on Honor 8X

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery

    Special Discount offer on Vivo V9

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    Special Discount offers and Exchange offer on Apple iPhone X

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical), 625 cd/m2 max brightness, 3D Touch
    • Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
    • 64GB and 256GB storage options
    • iOS 11
    • Water and dust resistant (IP67)
    • 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
    • 7MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 15, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue