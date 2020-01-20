Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Exchange Offers On Samsung, LG, Redmi, OnePlus and More Mobiles

Offers by Amazon include bigger exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, GST invoice using which you can save up to 28% on other business purchases, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 3,295 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 11,900 off on exchange on the phone.

LG G8X

The smartphone is available at Rs. 20,010 for its 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM options. You can buy this smartphone with EMI starting from Rs. 2,353 per month.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

On buying the device, you will get up to Rs. 8,900.00 off on exchange. It is priced at Rs. 1,13,900 for 12GB RAM and 1TB ROM options with 12% off. You can buy the phone with an EMI starting from Rs. 5,362 per month.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 753 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 10,900 off on exchange on the phone. It comes with a massive 4,500mAh battery and a 6.53-inch display.

Oneplus 7T

On buying the device, you will get a discount of Rs. 3,000. It is priced at Rs. 34,999. You will also get up to Rs. 10,400 off on exchange.

Oneplus 7 Pro

The mobile phone comes at Rs. 42,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM options. It is available in Mirror Grey, almond, and Nebula Blue color options. You will get a bigger exchange offer on the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A50s

This smartphone with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM variant can be purchased with an EMI rate at Rs. 377 per month. You will get a 1-year warranty on the handset, and up to Rs. 7,500 off on exchange.

OPPO Reno2 Z

The smartphone is available at Rs. 25,990 for its 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM options. It comes in Luminous Black and Sky White color options. It sports a 6.53-inch display, 4,000mAh battery, and 48MP quad rear cameras.

OnePlus 7T Pro

The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 2,542 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, the handset comes with 48MP triple rear cameras, 4,085 mAh battery, and a 6.67-inch 90Hz fluid display.

OPPO Reno2 F

The smartphone is available for Rs. 23,990 with 27% off. You will get up to Rs. 11,900 off on exchange. You will also get 10% instant discount on minimum purchase of Rs. 5,000 with SBI credit cards and credit card EMIs.

Vivo V15 Pro

The smartphone is available at Rs. 19,990 for its 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM options. It comes in Ruby Red and Topaz Blue colors.

Vivo S1

The smartphone is available for Rs. 15,990 with 20% off. You will get up to Rs. 8,000 off on exchange. You will also get 10% instant discount on minimum purchase of Rs. 5,000 with SBI credit cards and credit card EMIs.

Samsung Galaxy A30s

The mobile phone comes at Rs. 14,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM options. It is available in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Violet, and Prism Crush White color options. Its key specs are a triple rear camera setup, 16MP selfie sensor, 4,000mAh battery, and Exynos 7904 octa core processor.

OPPO A9 2020

The handset is available for sales from Rs. 15,990 with 16% off. It comes with quad rear cameras, 6.5-inch display, and 5,000mAh lithium-polymer battery with reverse charging technology.

OPPO A5S

The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 517 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 10,440 off on exchange on the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A80

The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 1,882 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, the handset comes with triple rear cameras including 3D sensor, 3,700mAh battery, and 6.7-inch FHD+ display.

OPPO Reno2

On buying the device, you will get a discount of Rs. 3,000. It is priced at Rs. 36,990. You will also get up to Rs. 12,400 off on exchange.

Vivo NEX

The handset is available for sales from Rs. 26,900 with 55% off. It comes with AI dual rear cameras, FHD+ Super AMOLED display, and 4,000mAh battery with dual-engine fast charging technology.