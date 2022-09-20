Just In
- 2 min ago Jaipur Student Receives Rs. 38 Lacs After Discovering Bug on Instagram; You Can Win It Too
- 53 min ago Is James Webb Space Telescope Lying To Us? MIT, Harvard Scientists Issue Warning
- 2 hrs ago Redmi Pad Launching Next Month; MediaTek SoC, 2K Display Tipped
- 14 hrs ago WhatsApp ‘Edit Message’ Feature Likely on Cards; Check Details
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Priyanka Chopra’s DIY Yoghurt Hair Mask: Say Goodbye To Itchy-Dry Scalp
- Movies Aamir Khan's Brother Faissal Khan Says Laal Singh Chaddha Was Not A Wow Film
- News BJP chief Nadda on 2-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat
- Finance Buy This Multibagger Tata Group Stock, Share Likely To Surge 17%: Motilal Oswal
- Sports Who is Tristan Stubbs? All About SA Batter Who Was Sold For 9.2 Million Rand in SA20 Auction
- Automobiles Royal Enfield Sales Breakup August 2022 - Classic 350, Meteor 350, Hunter 350 & More
- Education President Murmu approves appointment of directors to 8 IITs: Education ministry
- Travel Eiffel Tower: A Symbol of Love All You Need To Know
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale; Offers on Xiaomi 12 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22, and Other Phones
Amazon India is gearing up to host the Great Indian Festival sale starting September 23 but the Prime members can enjoy the deals early on September 22. Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce platform has revealed a preview of the deals and offers on smartphones from various brands. As per Amazon, buyers can avail of up to 40% discount on smartphones and related accessories from Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Tecno, among others.
Given that the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is all set to kickstart in a couple of days, here is a list of deals and offers on popular smartphones. With select smartphones, you can get a free pair of earphones worth Rs. 1,290.
Buy Xiaomi 12 Pro for Rs. 45,499
The Xiaomi 12 Pro hit the retail shelves in India in April. The flagship smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and a 50MP triple-camera setup, a 2900mm² vapor chamber, and support for a 120W in-box HyperCharger. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the Xiaomi 12 Pro will be available with a discount of 28%, which takes its effective price down to Rs. 45,499 from Rs. 62,999.
Buy OnePlus 10T 5G for Rs. 44,999
During the upcoming Amazon sale, you can buy the OnePlus 10T 5G with a 6.7-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, the octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with HyperBoost gaming engine, a 4,800 mAh battery with support for 150W SuperVOOC, and a 50MP primary camera sensor at the rear for Rs. 44,999 instead of its actual price of Rs. 49,999.
Buy Samsung Galaxy S22 5G for Rs. 52,999
The Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, the flagship smartphone featuring a "Pro-Grade" camera with support for Nightography is now available at a discount of Rs. 10,000. You can buy the device for Rs. 52,999 instead of its earlier cost of Rs. 62,999. The highlights of the smartphone also include the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, an IP68 rating, and a 3,700 mAh battery with fast charging support.
Related: Is the iPhone 12 Worth Buying for Under Rs. 40,000 on Amazon?
Buy Tecno Pop 5 LTE for Rs. 6,099
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 will offer a 6.52-inch dot notch HD+ display and a 5000mAh battery. The budget smartphone comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. You can buy this smartphone for Rs. 6,099 instead of its earlier price of Rs. 8,999.
Buy Oppo F21s Pro for Rs. 22,999
The Oppo F21s Pro is a new smartphone that went on sale recently via Amazon. You can get this smartphone with a microlens camera, support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging tech, an AMOLED display, an IPX4 rating, and an ultra-clear 108MP camera sensor for Rs. 22,999 during the sale.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
95,315
-
14,799
-
8,999
-
17,000
-
10,375
-
5,999
-
1,08,780
-
8,999
-
11,175
-
17,000