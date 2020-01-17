Just In
Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020: Up To 40% Off On Premium Smartphones
The Great Indian Festival by Amazon is ready for 2020's first grand sales. The scheme brings some attractive offers on vast range of products. Also, the consumers can seek up to 40% off on several premium smartphones. A few of these high-end phones are included in the list below.
The sales are going to begin from January 19th to January 22nd 2020. Offers include bigger exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, GST invoice using which you can save up to 28% on other business purchases, and more.
OnePlus 7T
The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 1,648 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 7,700 off on exchange on the phone.
OnePlus 7T Pro
The mobile phone comes at Rs. 53,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM option. It is available in Haze Blue color option. You will get a flat Rs. 2,000 cashback on prepaid orders and extra Rs. 2,000 off on exchange.
Apple iPhone XR
The smartphone is available at Rs. 47,900 for its 64GB ROM option. It comes in six different color options. It sports a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, IP67 rating, Face ID, and TrueDepth front camera.
Oppo Reno 2F
On buying the device, you will get up to Rs. 10,050.00 off on exchange. It is priced at Rs. 23,990 with 27% off. You can buy the phone with an EMI starting from Rs. 1,129 per month.
Vivo V17
The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 958 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 7,750 off on exchange on the phone. It comes with a massive 4,500mAh battery with 18W dual-engine fast charging technology and a 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ display.
Redmi K20 Pro
This smartphone with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant can be purchased with an EMI rate at Rs. 1,177 per month. You will get a 1-year warranty on the handset, and up to Rs. 7,750 off on exchange.
OnePlus 7 PRO
The mobile phone comes at Rs. 42,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM option. It is available in Mirror Grey, almond, and Nebula Blue color options. You will get an extra Rs. 2,000 off on exchange and 12 months no-cost EMI options.
Apple iPhone 11 Pro
The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 4,703 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 7,750 off on exchange on the phone.
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
The handset comes with dual rear cameras, QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, and 4,000mAh battery. It is priced at Rs. 67,900 with 8% off.
iPhone 11
The iPhone comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display, 12MP TrueDepth front camera with portrait mode, Face ID, and Bionic A13 Bionic chip.
Oppo Reno 10X Zoom
The handset is available at Rs. 39,990 with 29% off. Its highlights include 48MP triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 855 SoC, AMOLED display, and 4,065mAh battery backup.
Vivo V17 Pro
It comes with a 48MP quad rear camera setup, dual front cameras, sAMOLED FHD+ display, and 4,100mAh battery with 18W dual-engine fast charging technology.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
The smartphone is available for sales from Rs. 79,999. You will get up to Rs. 11,750 off on exchange offer.
