ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020: Up To 40% Off On Premium Smartphones

    By
    |

    The Great Indian Festival by Amazon is ready for 2020's first grand sales. The scheme brings some attractive offers on vast range of products. Also, the consumers can seek up to 40% off on several premium smartphones. A few of these high-end phones are included in the list below.

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
     

    The sales are going to begin from January 19th to January 22nd 2020. Offers include bigger exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, GST invoice using which you can save up to 28% on other business purchases, and more.

    OnePlus 7T

    OnePlus 7T

    The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 1,648 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 7,700 off on exchange on the phone.

    OnePlus 7T Pro

    OnePlus 7T Pro

    The mobile phone comes at Rs. 53,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM option. It is available in Haze Blue color option. You will get a flat Rs. 2,000 cashback on prepaid orders and extra Rs. 2,000 off on exchange.

    Apple iPhone XR
     

    Apple iPhone XR

    The smartphone is available at Rs. 47,900 for its 64GB ROM option. It comes in six different color options. It sports a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, IP67 rating, Face ID, and TrueDepth front camera.

    Oppo Reno 2F

    Oppo Reno 2F

    On buying the device, you will get up to Rs. 10,050.00 off on exchange. It is priced at Rs. 23,990 with 27% off. You can buy the phone with an EMI starting from Rs. 1,129 per month.

    Vivo V17

    Vivo V17

    The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 958 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 7,750 off on exchange on the phone. It comes with a massive 4,500mAh battery with 18W dual-engine fast charging technology and a 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ display.

    Redmi K20 Pro

    Redmi K20 Pro

    This smartphone with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant can be purchased with an EMI rate at Rs. 1,177 per month. You will get a 1-year warranty on the handset, and up to Rs. 7,750 off on exchange.

    OnePlus 7 PRO

    OnePlus 7 PRO

    The mobile phone comes at Rs. 42,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM option. It is available in Mirror Grey, almond, and Nebula Blue color options. You will get an extra Rs. 2,000 off on exchange and 12 months no-cost EMI options.

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro

    The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 4,703 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 7,750 off on exchange on the phone.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 9

    Samsung Galaxy Note 9

    The handset comes with dual rear cameras, QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, and 4,000mAh battery. It is priced at Rs. 67,900 with 8% off.

    iPhone 11

    iPhone 11

    The iPhone comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display, 12MP TrueDepth front camera with portrait mode, Face ID, and Bionic A13 Bionic chip.

    Oppo Reno 10X Zoom

    Oppo Reno 10X Zoom

    The handset is available at Rs. 39,990 with 29% off. Its highlights include 48MP triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 855 SoC, AMOLED display, and 4,065mAh battery backup.

    Vivo V17 Pro

    Vivo V17 Pro

    It comes with a 48MP quad rear camera setup, dual front cameras, sAMOLED FHD+ display, and 4,100mAh battery with 18W dual-engine fast charging technology.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

    The smartphone is available for sales from Rs. 79,999. You will get up to Rs. 11,750 off on exchange offer.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Saturday, January 18, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 18, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue