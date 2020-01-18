ENGLISH

    Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020: Massive Discounts on Budget Smartphones

    Amazon's Great Indian sales have become one of the trending topics, in the first month of 2020. The sales have earlier highlighted that it will offer premium devices and other electronic products at lucrative deals. And, now Amazon has stated that even budget smartphones are available at several great offers. The sales bring up to 40% off on several popular smartphones.

    Amazon Great Indian sale
     

    Amazon Great Indian sale

    Offers by Amazon include bigger exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, GST invoice using which you can save up to 28% on other business purchases, and more. Not to forget, the sales will flash on January 19th and will continue until January 22nd 2020.

    Mi A3

    Mi A3

    The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 565 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 8,000 off on exchange on the phone.

    Vivo U10

    Vivo U10

    The smartphone is available at Rs. 10,990 for its 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM options. It comes in Electric Blue, and Thunder Black color options. You can buy this smartphone with EMI starting from Rs. 517 per month.

    Redmi Note 8 Pro
     

    Redmi Note 8 Pro

    On buying the device, you will get up to Rs. 7,700.00 off on exchange. It is priced at Rs. 15,999 with 11% off. You can buy the phone with an EMI starting from Rs. 753 per month.

    Vivo U20

    Vivo U20

    The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 564 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 7,700 off on exchange on the phone. It comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery and a 6.53-inch display.

    Poco F1

    Poco F1

    On buying the device, you will get a discount of Rs. 10,000. It is priced at Rs. 14,999. You will also get up to Rs. 7,700 off on exchange.

    Samsung Galaxy M40

    Samsung Galaxy M40

    The mobile phone comes at Rs. 13,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM options. It is available in Midnight Blue color option. You will get a bigger exchange offer on the phone.

    Realme U1

    Realme U1

    This smartphone with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM variant can be purchased with an EMI rate at Rs. 377 per month. You will get a 1-year warranty on the handset, and up to Rs. 7,500 off on exchange.

    Redmi Y3

    Redmi Y3

    The smartphone is available at Rs. 7,999 for its 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM options. It comes in Prime Black color option. It sports a 6.26-inch display, 4,000mAh battery, and dual rear cameras.

    Samsung Galaxy M20

    Samsung Galaxy M20

    The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 424 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, the handset comes with dual rear cameras, 5,000 mAh battery with 3 times fast charging technology, and a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Infinity V display.

    Oppo A9

    Oppo A9

    The smartphone is available for Rs. 11,990 with 29% off. You will get up to Rs. 8,000 off on exchange. You will also get 10% instant discount on minimum purchase of Rs. 5,000 with SBI credit cards and credit card EMIs.

    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Monday, January 20, 2020, 1:00 [IST]
