Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020: Massive Discounts on Budget Smartphones

Amazon Great Indian sale

Offers by Amazon include bigger exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, GST invoice using which you can save up to 28% on other business purchases, and more. Not to forget, the sales will flash on January 19th and will continue until January 22nd 2020.

Mi A3

The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 565 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 8,000 off on exchange on the phone.

Vivo U10

The smartphone is available at Rs. 10,990 for its 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM options. It comes in Electric Blue, and Thunder Black color options. You can buy this smartphone with EMI starting from Rs. 517 per month.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

On buying the device, you will get up to Rs. 7,700.00 off on exchange. It is priced at Rs. 15,999 with 11% off. You can buy the phone with an EMI starting from Rs. 753 per month.

Vivo U20

The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 564 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 7,700 off on exchange on the phone. It comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery and a 6.53-inch display.

Poco F1

On buying the device, you will get a discount of Rs. 10,000. It is priced at Rs. 14,999. You will also get up to Rs. 7,700 off on exchange.

Samsung Galaxy M40

The mobile phone comes at Rs. 13,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM options. It is available in Midnight Blue color option. You will get a bigger exchange offer on the phone.

Realme U1

This smartphone with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM variant can be purchased with an EMI rate at Rs. 377 per month. You will get a 1-year warranty on the handset, and up to Rs. 7,500 off on exchange.

Redmi Y3

The smartphone is available at Rs. 7,999 for its 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM options. It comes in Prime Black color option. It sports a 6.26-inch display, 4,000mAh battery, and dual rear cameras.

Samsung Galaxy M20

The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 424 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, the handset comes with dual rear cameras, 5,000 mAh battery with 3 times fast charging technology, and a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Infinity V display.

Oppo A9

The smartphone is available for Rs. 11,990 with 29% off. You will get up to Rs. 8,000 off on exchange. You will also get 10% instant discount on minimum purchase of Rs. 5,000 with SBI credit cards and credit card EMIs.