Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Offers On Top 5G Smartphones
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 is here, where, Amazon is offering discounts and price cuts on various best-selling 5G smartphones available in India from brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, Samsung, and iQOO.
You can now buy smartphones like the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G for Rs. 26,999. Similarly, phones like the OnePlus 9 5G is also available for just Rs. 49,999. Check out the complete list of 5G smartphones that are on sale during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022.
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 33,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; You Save: Rs. 7,000 (21% Off)
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available at 21% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus 9R 5G (Carbon Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 39,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000.00 (8% Off)
OnePlus 9R 5G is available at 8% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.
iQOO Z3 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 22,989 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,999.00 (22% Off)
iQOO Z3 5G is available at 22% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Navy, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 74,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 36,990 ; You Save: Rs. 38,009 (51% Off)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at 51% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,990 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus 9 5G (Arctic Sky,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 54,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (9% Off)
OnePlus 9 5G is available at 9% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (Sky Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 25,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; You Save: Rs. 6,991 (27% Off)
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is available at 27% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 10T 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (18% Off)
Redmi Note 10T 5G is available at 18% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G (Morning Mist, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 64,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 59,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (8% Off)
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is available at 8% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 59,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 11X Pro 5G (Cosmic Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 47,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 36,999. ; You Save: Rs. 11,000 (23% Off)
Mi 11X Pro 5G is available at 23% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 11X 5G Cosmic Black 6GB RAM 128GB ROM
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 33,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (18% Off)
Mi 11X 5G is available at 18% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.
iQOO 7 Legend 5G (Legendary Track Design, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 44,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 36,990 ; You Save: Rs. 8,000 (18% Off)
iQOO 7 Legend 5G is available at 18% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S21
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 83,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 54,900 ; You Save: Rs. 29,099 (35% Off)
Samsung Galaxy S21 is available at 35% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 54,900 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 95,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 84,999 ; You Save: Rs. 11,000 (11% Off)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is available at 11% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 84,999 onwards during the sale.
OPPO F19 Pro + 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 29,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 25,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (13% Off)
OPPO F19 Pro + 5G is available at 13% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,990 onwards during the sale.
