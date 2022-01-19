Just In
- 19 min ago Tecno Pop 5 Pro With 6,000mAh Battery Launched At Rs. 8,499; Where To Buy
- 1 hr ago Vivo Pad To Support 44W Fast Charging, 120Hz Display; Launch Confirmed For Q1 2022
- 2 hrs ago Why Are Brands Launching Phones With Android 11 OS In 2022?
- 2 hrs ago Xiaomi 11T Pro Vs OnePlus 9RT: Which Is The Better Performance Flagship?
Don't Miss
- Sports ‘Winner Winner KFC Dinner': KFC India joins hands with OR Esports as their official Chicken Dinner Partner
- Movies Bharti Singh Calls Herself ‘India’s First Pregnant Anchor’; Says She's Excited & Worried At The Same Time
- News Maharana Pratap- Victor in life and in death
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In Assam In Winter Of 2022
- Finance AGS Transact Technologies IPO Opens: Should You Subscribe?
- Lifestyle Do You Often Pick The Skin Around Nails? You May Have Excoriation Or Skin Picking Disorder?
- Automobiles Top 10 Safest Cars In India, 2022: Under 10 Lakhs
- Education Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared, Download Here
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale2022: Discounts On Top Budget Smartphones
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is all set to start on January 17. The e-commerce site has also revealed discount offers for every device including smartphones, headphones, and so on. During the sale, you can purchase your favorite brand's smartphone at an affordable price tag. You will also get a wide range of options to choose from several brands such as Samsung, Redmi, Vivo, Oppo, Nokia, and so on.
Besides, there will be a 10 percent instant discount for SBI Bank credit card users. Here we've listed top budget smartphones that will be available at discounted price tags at Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022. It is also important to note that the offers will be valid until January 20.
Samsung Galaxy M12
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (20%)
Samsung Galaxy M12 is available at 20% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale . You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 10S
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (18% Off)
Redmi Note 10S is available at 18% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale . You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.
iQOO Z3 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 17,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (22%)
iQOO Z3 5G is available at 22% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,990 onwards during the sale.
Redmi 10 Prime
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,499 ; You Save: Rs. 2,500 (17% Off)
Redmi 10 Prime is available at 17% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,499 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 20,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (20% Off)
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is available at 20% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi 9 Activ
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 10,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,199 ; You Save: Rs. 1,800 (16% Off)
Redmi 9 Activ is available at 16% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,199 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 25,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; You Save: Rs. 7,000 (27% Off)
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is available at 27% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 10T 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (18% Off)
Redmi Note 10T 5G is available at 18% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (20% Off)
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is available at 20% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.
Tecno Spark 8 Pro
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 13,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 10,599 ; You Save: Rs. 2,900 (21% Off)
Tecno Spark 8 Pro is available at 21% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,599 onwards during the sale.
Nokia G20
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,490 ; You Save: Rs. 2,509 (17% Off)
Nokia G20 is available at 17% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,490 onwards during the sale.
Vivo Y33s
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 18,950 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 21,990 (14% Off)
Vivo Y33s is available at 17% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,950 onwards during the sale.
Oppo A55
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 18,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,490 ; You Save: Rs. 3,500 (18% Off)
Oppo A55 is available at 18% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,490 onwards during the sale.
Vivo Y72 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 24,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 19,990 : You Save: Rs. 5,000 (20% Off)
Vivo Y72 5G is available at 20% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,990 onwards during the sale.
Tecno Camon 17
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 15,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (13% Off)
Tecno Camon 17 is available at 13% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A12
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 13,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,680 ; You Save: Rs. 1,319 (9% Off)
Samsung Galaxy A12 is available at 9% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,680 onwards during the sale.
OPPO A15s
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 13,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,990 ; You Save: Rs. 1,000 (7% off)
OPPO A15s is available at 7% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A03s
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 14,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,500 (17% Off)
Samsung Galaxy A03s is available at 17% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.
Tecno POVA 2
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 15,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (13% Off)
Tecno POVA 2 is available at 13% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
32,239
-
8,115
-
23,677
-
18,499
-
31,570
-
1,18,608
-
11,838
-
22,809
-
37,505
-
55,115