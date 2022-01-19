ENGLISH

    Amazon Great Republic Day Sale2022: Discounts On Top Budget Smartphones

    By
    |

    Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is all set to start on January 17. The e-commerce site has also revealed discount offers for every device including smartphones, headphones, and so on. During the sale, you can purchase your favorite brand's smartphone at an affordable price tag. You will also get a wide range of options to choose from several brands such as Samsung, Redmi, Vivo, Oppo, Nokia, and so on.

     
    Amazon Great Republic Day Sale2022: Discounts On Top Budget Smartphone

    Besides, there will be a 10 percent instant discount for SBI Bank credit card users. Here we've listed top budget smartphones that will be available at discounted price tags at Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022. It is also important to note that the offers will be valid until January 20.

    Samsung Galaxy M12

    Samsung Galaxy M12

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (20%)

    Samsung Galaxy M12 is available at 20% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale . You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 10S

    Redmi Note 10S

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (18% Off)

    Redmi Note 10S is available at 18% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale . You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

    iQOO Z3 5G
     

    iQOO Z3 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 17,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (22%)

    iQOO Z3 5G is available at 22% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,990 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi 10 Prime

    Redmi 10 Prime

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,499 ; You Save: Rs. 2,500 (17% Off)

    Redmi 10 Prime is available at 17% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,499 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 20,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (20% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is available at 20% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi 9 Activ

    Redmi 9 Activ

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 10,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,199 ; You Save: Rs. 1,800 (16% Off)

    Redmi 9 Activ is available at 16% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,199 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 25,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; You Save: Rs. 7,000 (27% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is available at 27% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 10T 5G

    Redmi Note 10T 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (18% Off)

    Redmi Note 10T 5G is available at 18% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition

    Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (20% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is available at 20% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

    Tecno Spark 8 Pro

    Tecno Spark 8 Pro

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 13,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 10,599 ; You Save: Rs. 2,900 (21% Off)

    Tecno Spark 8 Pro is available at 21% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,599 onwards during the sale.

    Nokia G20

    Nokia G20

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,490 ; You Save: Rs. 2,509 (17% Off)

    Nokia G20 is available at 17% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,490 onwards during the sale.

    Vivo Y33s

    Vivo Y33s

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 18,950 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 21,990 (14% Off)

    Vivo Y33s is available at 17% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,950 onwards during the sale.

    Oppo A55

    Oppo A55

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 18,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,490 ; You Save: Rs. 3,500 (18% Off)

    Oppo A55 is available at 18% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,490 onwards during the sale.

    Vivo Y72 5G

    Vivo Y72 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 24,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 19,990 : You Save: Rs. 5,000 (20% Off)

    Vivo Y72 5G is available at 20% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,990 onwards during the sale.

    Tecno Camon 17

    Tecno Camon 17

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 15,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (13% Off)

    Tecno Camon 17 is available at 13% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy A12

    Samsung Galaxy A12

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 13,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,680 ; You Save: Rs. 1,319 (9% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy A12 is available at 9% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,680 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO A15s

    OPPO A15s

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 13,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,990 ; You Save: Rs. 1,000 (7% off)

    OPPO A15s is available at 7% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,990 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy A03s

    Samsung Galaxy A03s

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 14,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,500 (17% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy A03s is available at 17% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

    Tecno POVA 2

    Tecno POVA 2

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 15,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (13% Off)

    Tecno POVA 2 is available at 13% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.

