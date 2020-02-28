Budget Smartphones You Can Buy At Attractive Discount During Amazon Holi Days Sale

Offers by Amazon include 10% instant discount with ICICI bank credit cards and credit card EMI, 10% instant discount with Kotak bank credit cards, credit and debit EMI, exchange offers, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, and many more.

Redmi Note 8

The smartphone is available from Rs. 10,499 with 19% off, on Amazon. It comes with AI 48MP triple rear cameras, a 6.53-inch display, and 5000mAh lithium battery with 18W fast charging support. Get the device at an EMI starting from Rs. 517 per month.

Vivo U10

The handset's key features are 13MP triple rear cameras, 5000mAh battery, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE processor. It is priced at Rs. 8,990. The starting EMI for the phone comes at Rs. 750 per month.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

The consumers can buy the phone from Rs. 15,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. You can get up to Rs. 12,000 off on exchange offer. by the Helio G90T gaming processor coming with liquid cooling technology, 4500mAh battery with 18W fast charger, and dot notch HDR display. You can buy the phone from an EMI starting from Rs. 753 per month.

Vivo U20

It sports 16MP AI triple rear cameras and 16MP front facing camera. The handset comes with 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging technology. It is available for sales at an EMI starting from Rs. 517 per month.

OPPO A7

It comes with 4230mAh battery backup and dual rear cameras. The handset is available at Rs. 8,990 with 47% off. The starting EMI for the phone comes at Rs. 423 per month.

Poco F1

Buy the handset at Rs. 15,999 for its 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM options. You can purchase the phone with an EMI starting from Rs. 753 per month. It packs an AI dual rear camera setup, 20MP front camera and a 6.18-inch display.

OPPO F11

The smartphone is available from Rs. 13,990 with 42% off, on Amazon. It comes with a dual rear camera setup, an FHD+ display, and 4020mAh lithium battery. Get the device at an EMI starting from Rs. 659 per month.

Vivo Y91i

Get the device from Rs. 6,990 for 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM, and avail extra discounts. The highlights of the phone are a 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, and 4030mAh battery capacity.

OPPO F15

The consumers can buy the phone from Rs. 19,990 for 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. You can get up to Rs. 10,200 off on exchange offer. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor and comes with 4000mAh battery.