Amazon Honor Days sale: Offers on Honor 10 Lite, Honor 8X, Honor 9N, Honor 7C, Honor 9 Lite and more

Amazon Honor Day sale looks incredible because of certain deals and discounts which makes the purchasing of some Honor phones an easier task. The portal holds all new as well as quite older Honor phones which you can check and purchase accordingly. We have shared a listing of a few devices at the bottom.

This giant shopping platform provides no-cost EMI option, 5% instant discount with ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, greater exchange and cashback offers, no cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs.3000, get double data and Instant Cashback Benefits(Jio offer), and get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.

If you purchase these phones online, you will instantly get a flat cashback of Rs. 50. You also get a 100% purchase protection plan on these handsets. All these offers will make your sale an ideal approach. There are some more incredible offers which you'll find in details after exploring each device individually.

29% off on Honor 10 Lite

Key Specs

6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery

28% off on Honor 8X

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery

38% off on Honor 9N

Key Specs

5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery

23% off on Honor 8C

6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

32% off on Honor Play

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging

37% off on Honor 7C

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

41% off on Honor 9 Lite

Key Specs

5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera, PDAF

13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical)

12% off on Honor View 20

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Super Charge fast charging