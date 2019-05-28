Just In
Amazon Honor Days sale: Offers on Honor 10 Lite, Honor 8X, Honor 9N, Honor 7C, Honor 9 Lite and more
Amazon Honor Day sale looks incredible because of certain deals and discounts which makes the purchasing of some Honor phones an easier task. The portal holds all new as well as quite older Honor phones which you can check and purchase accordingly. We have shared a listing of a few devices at the bottom.
This giant shopping platform provides no-cost EMI option, 5% instant discount with ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, greater exchange and cashback offers, no cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs.3000, get double data and Instant Cashback Benefits(Jio offer), and get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.
If you purchase these phones online, you will instantly get a flat cashback of Rs. 50. You also get a 100% purchase protection plan on these handsets. All these offers will make your sale an ideal approach. There are some more incredible offers which you'll find in details after exploring each device individually.
29% off on Honor 10 Lite
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
28% off on Honor 8X
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery
38% off on Honor 9N
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery
23% off on Honor 8C
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
32% off on Honor Play
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
37% off on Honor 7C
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
41% off on Honor 9 Lite
Key Specs
- 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
- 13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery (typical)
12% off on Honor View 20
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Super Charge fast charging