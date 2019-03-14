Amazon Honor Day sale: Get up to Rs. 7,000 off on Honor smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Amazon Honor Day Sale looks really great because users can avail up to Rs. 7,000 off on a few of the best Honor smartphones. This scheme also comes with some other enticing deals that can indeed be beneficial for your purchasing. For details, check a list of these smartphones below.

Offers given by Amazon are no cost EMI option, no cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards on orders above Rs. 3000, 5% instant discount on Axis bank credit and debit EMI transactions, Extra Rs 4000 off on Exchange if you buy a couple of devices from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd, 10 days replacement policy, instant cashback worth Rs.5400 & up to 3 TB Jio 4G data, accidental and liquid damage protection insurance worth Rs.2000 FREE on opening a Kotak 811 Account etc.

These Honor phones also come with a few notable specs such as attractive camera setup, powerful chipset, huge battery backup, and more.

22% off on Honor 8X

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

Key Specs

6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Key Specs 6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, AIS, TOF 3D secondary camera

25MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Super Charge fast charging

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging

Key Specs

Camera: 13+2 MP Dual rear camera | 8 MP front camera with f2.0 aperture with soft selfie toning light. The charging time is 3 hours

Display: 15.2 centimeters (5.99-inch) HD+ Full view LED capacitive touchscreen display with 720x1440 pixels, 268 ppi pixel density and 18:9 aspect ratio

Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM | 32GB storage expandable up to 256GB with dedicated slot | Dual nano SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)

Operating System and Processor: Android v8.0 EMUI Oreo operating system with 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa core processor

Battery: 3000 mAh lithium Polymer battery