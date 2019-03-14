TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Rafale Review: Docs Photocopied Minus Consent Affects Security Of Nation Says MoD Affidavit
- India Vs Australia, 5th ODI — Live Updates
- 2019 Ford Figo Facelift Variants In Details — Which Is The Best Model To Buy?
- BlackBerry Launches Wireless Charging Pad In India At Rs 2,499
- How To Apply For PAN Card Online Using Aadhaar?
- Pics Of Luka Chuppi’s Star Studded Success Party
- They Forgot To Tell Him About His Tumour
- Visit Dirang — The Abode Of Spectacular Natural Splendour
Amazon Honor Day sale: Get up to Rs. 7,000 off on Honor smartphones
Amazon Honor Day Sale looks really great because users can avail up to Rs. 7,000 off on a few of the best Honor smartphones. This scheme also comes with some other enticing deals that can indeed be beneficial for your purchasing. For details, check a list of these smartphones below.
Offers given by Amazon are no cost EMI option, no cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards on orders above Rs. 3000, 5% instant discount on Axis bank credit and debit EMI transactions, Extra Rs 4000 off on Exchange if you buy a couple of devices from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd, 10 days replacement policy, instant cashback worth Rs.5400 & up to 3 TB Jio 4G data, accidental and liquid damage protection insurance worth Rs.2000 FREE on opening a Kotak 811 Account etc.
These Honor phones also come with a few notable specs such as attractive camera setup, powerful chipset, huge battery backup, and more.
22% off on Honor 8X
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
23% off on Honor 8C
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
12% off on Honor View 20
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, AIS, TOF 3D secondary camera
- 25MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Super Charge fast charging
32% off on Honor Play
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
38% off on Honor 7C
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- Camera: 13+2 MP Dual rear camera | 8 MP front camera with f2.0 aperture with soft selfie toning light. The charging time is 3 hours
- Display: 15.2 centimeters (5.99-inch) HD+ Full view LED capacitive touchscreen display with 720x1440 pixels, 268 ppi pixel density and 18:9 aspect ratio
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM | 32GB storage expandable up to 256GB with dedicated slot | Dual nano SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)
- Operating System and Processor: Android v8.0 EMUI Oreo operating system with 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa core processor
- Battery: 3000 mAh lithium Polymer battery