ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Amazon Honor Day sale: Get up to Rs. 7,000 off on Honor smartphones

    By
    |

    Amazon Honor Day Sale looks really great because users can avail up to Rs. 7,000 off on a few of the best Honor smartphones. This scheme also comes with some other enticing deals that can indeed be beneficial for your purchasing. For details, check a list of these smartphones below.

    Amazon Honor Day sale: Get up to Rs. 7,000 off on Honor smartphones

     

    Offers given by Amazon are no cost EMI option, no cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards on orders above Rs. 3000, 5% instant discount on Axis bank credit and debit EMI transactions, Extra Rs 4000 off on Exchange if you buy a couple of devices from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd, 10 days replacement policy, instant cashback worth Rs.5400 & up to 3 TB Jio 4G data, accidental and liquid damage protection insurance worth Rs.2000 FREE on opening a Kotak 811 Account etc.

    These Honor phones also come with a few notable specs such as attractive camera setup, powerful chipset, huge battery backup, and more.

    22% off on Honor 8X

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

    23% off on Honor 8C

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    12% off on Honor View 20

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut
    • HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, AIS, TOF 3D secondary camera
    • 25MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Super Charge fast charging

    32% off on Honor Play

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
    • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging

    38% off on Honor 7C

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Camera: 13+2 MP Dual rear camera | 8 MP front camera with f2.0 aperture with soft selfie toning light. The charging time is 3 hours
    • Display: 15.2 centimeters (5.99-inch) HD+ Full view LED capacitive touchscreen display with 720x1440 pixels, 268 ppi pixel density and 18:9 aspect ratio
    • Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM | 32GB storage expandable up to 256GB with dedicated slot | Dual nano SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)
    • Operating System and Processor: Android v8.0 EMUI Oreo operating system with 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa core processor
    • Battery: 3000 mAh lithium Polymer battery

    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue