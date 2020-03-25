Just In
Want To Buy A Samsung Smartphone? Amazon Offers Lucrative Discounts
Amazon India is hosting the Fab Phones Fest on its online portal from March 23 to March 26. During this sale period, the online retailer will be providing attractive discounts and offers on several smartphones and other accessories. Buyers can get special deals such as no cost EMI and using select credit and debit cards.
We have already seen discounts and offers available on various categories such as budget smartphones, mid-range smartphones, bestselling devices, etc. And, discounts on smartphones from various brands such as Apple, Xiaomi, etc. Now, we will see attractive discounts and deals available on Samsung smartphones during the Amazon sale. Check out the various Samsung smartphones you can buy at irresistible discount from below.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space is available for Rs. 68,390 via Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy S9
Samsung Galaxy S9 is available via Amazon with an exchange discount of up to Rs. 10,150.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is available with attractive no cost EMI offers and exchange discount on Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy A51
Samsung Galaxy A51 can be bought with impressive discounts and deals via Amazon during the sale.
