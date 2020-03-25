ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Want To Buy A Samsung Smartphone? Amazon Offers Lucrative Discounts

    By
    |

    Amazon India is hosting the Fab Phones Fest on its online portal from March 23 to March 26. During this sale period, the online retailer will be providing attractive discounts and offers on several smartphones and other accessories. Buyers can get special deals such as no cost EMI and using select credit and debit cards.

    Amazon Discounts On Samsung Smartphones
     

    We have already seen discounts and offers available on various categories such as budget smartphones, mid-range smartphones, bestselling devices, etc. And, discounts on smartphones from various brands such as Apple, Xiaomi, etc. Now, we will see attractive discounts and deals available on Samsung smartphones during the Amazon sale. Check out the various Samsung smartphones you can buy at irresistible discount from below.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10

    The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space is available for Rs. 68,390 via Amazon.

    Samsung Galaxy S9

    Samsung Galaxy S9

    Samsung Galaxy S9 is available via Amazon with an exchange discount of up to Rs. 10,150.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is available with attractive no cost EMI offers and exchange discount on Amazon.

    Samsung Galaxy A51
     

    Samsung Galaxy A51

    Samsung Galaxy A51 can be bought with impressive discounts and deals via Amazon during the sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 26, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X