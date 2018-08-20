Amazon offers: iPhone 5S, Lenovo Z2 Plus, Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime, Moto G4 Plus, others just got cheap

The Amazon Great Indian Sale 2017 has started and the retailer has come up with several offers, price cuts and discounts on a wide range of categories such as smartphones, accessories, consumer electronics, etc.

The Prime members of Amazon India are subjected to get some exclusive deals as well. In addition to exclusive deals, the Amazon Prime members can get access to the best deals of the day 30 minutes prior to the non-Prime members so that they do not face issues such as out of stock of the products listed for sale.

This time, Amazon has teamed up with Musafir.com and 10 lucky couples shopping on the app during the Great Indian Sale 2017 have the chance to win a trip to Europe for free. Apart from this, 10 lucky customers can win the Renault Kwid.

Now, coming to the smartphones that are listed on the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2017, we have Moto G4 Plus, OnePlus 3T, Moto X Force, Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime, Moto G4 Play, Lenovo Zuk Z1, Lenovo Phab 2 Plus, iPhone 5s, etc. Take a look at the offers that you can get on smartphone during this great sale from here.

36% off on Apple iPhone 5s Key Specs 4 Inch Retina Display

Nano SIM

A7 Processor

8MP Camera

Dual LED Flash.Facetime HD Camera

Bluetooth 4.0

SIRI

Fingerprint Sensor

Li - Ion 1560 mAh Battery Complete Specs of iPhone 5s. 13% off on Lenovo Z2 Plus (Black, 64GB) Key Specs 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Dual (nano) SIM

Fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm audio jack

4G VoLTE

WiFi 802.11ac (2.4/5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, USB 2.0 Type-C

3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Complete Specs of Lenovo Z2 Plus. 11% off on Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime Key Specs 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB LPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC5.0) internal storage

3GB LPDDR3 (eMMC5.1) RAM with 32GB

internal storage expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor (Redmi 3S Prime), Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh / 4100mAh (typical) battery Complete Specs of Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime. 15% off on Motorola Moto G4 Plus Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Water repellent nano-coating

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Complete Specs of Motorola Moto G4 Plus. 37% off on Motorola Moto X Force Key Specs 5.4-inch (1440×2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 540 ppi display with Moto Shattershield

2.0 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 810 processor with Adreno 430 GPU

3GB LPDDR4 RAM

32/64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop), upgradable to Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

21MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G

802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz with MIMO

Bluetooth 4.1 LE, GPS, GLONASS, NFC

3760mAh battery with Turbo charging, PMA and Qi wireless charging Complete specs of Moto X Force. 11% off on Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro (Gold) Key Specs 5.5 inches 720 x 1280 pixels TFT capacitive touchscreen

Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow)

Quad Core 1.2 GHz

16 GB Storage, 2 GB RAM

13.0 Megapixels Camera

Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro. 9% on Honor 5C (Gold) Key Specs 5.2 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels

Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow)

Quad Core, 2 GHz, Cortex A72 and Quad Core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A53

16 GB Storage, 2 GB RAM

13.0 MegaPixels Camera

Non-removable 3000 mAh battery Complete Specs of Honor 5C (Gold). 27% off on Sony Xperia XA Dual (Graphite Black) Key Specs Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

5.0 inches 720 x 1280 pixels

Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53

16 GB Storage, 2 GB RAM

13.0 Megapixels Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 2300 mAh battery Complete Specs of Sony Xperia XA.