Amazon LG Smartphones Fest: Upto Rs 5000 off and EMI offers on LG V40 ThinQ, LG Q7, LG K9 and more
Amazon's LG smartphones Fest comes as the best opportunity for some consumers who want to buy some of the latest and quite a few old LG devices. This sale scheme comes with plenty of excellent deals and offers, and as a discount, you can get up to Rs. 5,000 off. Below you'll find a list of some LG phones that you can look forward to buying.
During the sale, this sale scheme has plenty of amazing deals to offer. The offers include- no cost EMI option, much better amount of cashback and exchange offers, extra Rs 5000 off on Exchange if you buy this product from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd, 10% Instant Discount with YES Bank Credit Card EMI, and many more.
For additional benefits, you can pay online and get flat cashback of INR 15, just enter code GETFLAT15. You also get a 100% purchase protection plan, which provides complete security to your device. There are plenty of other benefits which you'll find by visiting each handset on our list.
16% off on LG V40 ThinQ
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera and 16MP super wide camera and 12MP telephoto camera
- 8MP front camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery
44% off on LG Q7
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision, 442ppi Display
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750S processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Water and Dust Resistant (IP68) MIL-STD 810G certified
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh built-in battery with fast charging
21% off on LG K9
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 5MP camera
- 13MP front camera and secondary 5MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh battery
37% off on LG Q Stylus +
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 FullVision 389ppi 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750S with processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh built-in battery with fast charging
44% off on LG Q7 ThinQ
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Quad HD+ Touchscreen Display
- 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual 16MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Facing Camera
- 32-Bit DAC
- Bluetooth 5/NFC
- Fingerprint
- Boombox Speaker
- 3000mAh Battery