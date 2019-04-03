Amazon LG Smartphones Fest: Upto Rs 5000 off and EMI offers on LG V40 ThinQ, LG Q7, LG K9 and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

Amazon's LG smartphones Fest comes as the best opportunity for some consumers who want to buy some of the latest and quite a few old LG devices. This sale scheme comes with plenty of excellent deals and offers, and as a discount, you can get up to Rs. 5,000 off. Below you'll find a list of some LG phones that you can look forward to buying.

During the sale, this sale scheme has plenty of amazing deals to offer. The offers include- no cost EMI option, much better amount of cashback and exchange offers, extra Rs 5000 off on Exchange if you buy this product from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd, 10% Instant Discount with YES Bank Credit Card EMI, and many more.

For additional benefits, you can pay online and get flat cashback of INR 15, just enter code GETFLAT15. You also get a 100% purchase protection plan, which provides complete security to your device. There are plenty of other benefits which you'll find by visiting each handset on our list.

16% off on LG V40 ThinQ

Key Specs 6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera and 16MP super wide camera and 12MP telephoto camera

8MP front camera and secondary 5MP camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery
44% off on LG Q7

Key Specs 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision, 442ppi Display

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750S processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF

8MP front-facing camera

Water and Dust Resistant (IP68) MIL-STD 810G certified

4G VoLTE

3,000mAh built-in battery with fast charging
21% off on LG K9

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 5MP camera

13MP front camera and secondary 5MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,000mAh battery
37% off on LG Q Stylus +

Key Specs 6.2-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 FullVision 389ppi 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750S with processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh built-in battery with fast charging
44% off on LG Q7 ThinQ

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Quad HD+ Touchscreen Display

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual 16MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Facing Camera

32-Bit DAC

Bluetooth 5/NFC

Fingerprint

Boombox Speaker

3000mAh Battery