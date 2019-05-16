Amazon Mi Day Sale: Redmi 6a, Redmi Y2, Redmi 6 Pro, Mi a2, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 and more

ENGLISH

    Amazon's Mi Day sale looks incredible in terms of best discounts on some of the best Mi handsets and other gadgets. The E-commerce platform is lined with Xiaomi devices that you wouldn't want to miss. Check out the details of these devices mentioned in the list below which look best in terms of features.

    Amazon Mi Day Sale: Redmi 6a, Redmi Y2, Redmi 6 Pro, Mi a2 and more

     

    Some best offers are no cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs.3000, get 1500 instant discount on ICICI bank credit and debit EMI transactions, pay online and get a flat cashback of Rs. 50, get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases, and extra Rs 1000 off on exchange if you buy some of the devices from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd.

    You can also get a 100% purchase protection plan on purchasing them from Amazon, get 10% cashback using RuPay cards with a max cashback of Rs. 100 if you are using RuPay card for the first time on Amazon, and many more exciting offers.

    14% off on Redmi 6A

    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
    • 2GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery

    24% off on Redmi Y2
     

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

    22% off on Redmi 6 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 5.84-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor
    • 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • Infrared Sensor
    • 4000mAh Battery

    37% off on Mi A2

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP rear camera + 20MP secondary camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery

    31% off on Redmi Note 5 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0

    22% off on Redmi 6

    Key Specs

    • 5.45-Inch HD+ 18:9 Display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor
    • 3GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera With Flash
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • Infrared Sensor
    • 3000mAh Battery

    Story first published: Friday, May 17, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
