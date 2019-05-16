Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies De De Pyaar De Movie Review: A Sweet & Salty Take On Love & Relationships!
- News Trump proposes merit-based immigration policy, move to benefit Indians
- Lifestyle Glamorous But Certainly Understated, Priyanka’s Cannes Red Carpet Debut Look Is Effortlessly Fab
- Sports Tendulkar steals show with witty remark to ICC's troll
- Automobiles Car Thief Who Stole Over 100 New Cars Caught — The Dude Carried A Toy Pistol!
- Education HBSE 10th Result 2019 Likely To Be Declared On May 17
- Finance RBI Releases Its 'Cash-Lite' Vision For India
- Travel The Bustling City Of Muzaffarnagar In Uttar Pradesh
Amazon Mi Day Sale: Redmi 6a, Redmi Y2, Redmi 6 Pro, Mi a2, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 and more
Amazon's Mi Day sale looks incredible in terms of best discounts on some of the best Mi handsets and other gadgets. The E-commerce platform is lined with Xiaomi devices that you wouldn't want to miss. Check out the details of these devices mentioned in the list below which look best in terms of features.
Some best offers are no cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs.3000, get 1500 instant discount on ICICI bank credit and debit EMI transactions, pay online and get a flat cashback of Rs. 50, get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases, and extra Rs 1000 off on exchange if you buy some of the devices from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd.
You can also get a 100% purchase protection plan on purchasing them from Amazon, get 10% cashback using RuPay cards with a max cashback of Rs. 100 if you are using RuPay card for the first time on Amazon, and many more exciting offers.
14% off on Redmi 6A
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
24% off on Redmi Y2
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
22% off on Redmi 6 Pro
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.84-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor
- 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Infrared Sensor
- 4000mAh Battery
37% off on Mi A2
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera + 20MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery
31% off on Redmi Note 5 Pro
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0
22% off on Redmi 6
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.45-Inch HD+ 18:9 Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With Flash
- 4G
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Infrared Sensor
- 3000mAh Battery