Amazon Mi Days deals from 19th to 23rd February: Amazing deals on Xiaomi products

Amazon's new plan of "Mi Days", looks quite fascinating due to some fantastic offers on some Xiaomi products. The E-commerce is hosting the Mi Days deal from the 19th of February to 23rd of February- during which users can purchase gadgets, new devices along with few older ones irrespective of different price option- at greater discounts. Here are the top ten deals on the Amazon on your favorite Xiaomi products with up to Rs 4500 off on select Xiaomi products, including smartphones, accessories and more.

Some of the best offers given by Amazon are- better exchange and cashback offers, 5% instant discount on ICICI credit and debit EMI transactions, no cost EMI option, 10 days replacement policy, instant cashback worth Rs.5400 & up to 3 TB Jio 4G data, accidental and liquid damage protection insurance worth Rs.2000 FREE on opening a Kotak 811 Account etc. In addition, you also get a 100% purchase protection plan. You can select suitable EMI plan out of many and purchase the device accordingly. In case you are buying the handsets, you also get some related benefits form certain telecommunications services.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A Key specs 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture, EIS

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Key specs 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits (typ) Brightness, 70.8% NTSC color gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Mi A2 Key specs (5.99-inch) Full HD+ capacitive touchscreen display with 2160x1080 pixels and 403 ppi pixel density

2.2GHz Qualcomm snapdragon 660 octa core processor

Android 8.1(Oreo) topped by MIUI 9

Dual nano SIM with dual-standby (4G+4G)

12+20 MP Dual rear camera

20 MP front camera

Bluetooth v5.0 wireless technology

4G VoLTE

Fingerprint sensor

3010mAh battery with support for QuickCharge 4.0 Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Key specs 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC Color Gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera 5MP

front-facing camera Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Key specs 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera 20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE 4

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Mi Band 3 Key specs 0.78- inch OLED touch screen

Call and Notification Alert

Continuous Heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis and advanced step tracking

5ATM- Water resistant upto 50 metres

Phone Unlock feature (Android Only)

Up to 20 days of battery life

Get Idle Alert and Weather Forecast Mi PowerBank 2i (10000 mAh) Key specs 10000mAH lithium-polymer battery

Dual USB Output, Two- way Quick Charge

Compatible with 5V/2A, 9V/ 2A and 12V/1.5A charging, Mi Power Bank 2 intelligently adjusts power output up to 18W to deliver fast and efficient charging for each connected device

Material: Aluminium Alloy + CNC Edge

Lithium Polymer Battery makes it more durable and optimises charging efficiency

Mi A1: 2.2 Full Charge and iPhone 7 : 3.5 Full Charge Mi PowerBank 2i (20000 mAh) Key specs 20000mAH lithium-polymer battery

Experience ultra-fast charging Quick Charge 3.0 support when charging one device or 5.1V / 3.6A support when charging two devices at once

20000mAH Mi Power Bank 2 plays well with others, including devices from Mi, Apple, Samsung and more, it can also charge some USB-C laptops

Lithium Polymer Battery makes it more durable and optimises charging efficiency

Dual USB Output

Mi A1 : 4.3 Full charges and iPhone 7: 7 Full charges; Anti- slip and scratch resistant Mi Earphones basic Key specs Tangle free cable

Ultra deep bass

Has mic and play/pause button

High quality silicone earbuds

3.5mm jack

Super extra bass, powerful 10mm drivers, HD clear sound, in-line microphone, play/pause your music, change your tracks and answer/end your calls

Aluminum alloy sound chamber, Available in black and red

Frequency Response Range: 20-20,000Hz , Rated power: 5mW Mi TV 4C Pro 32 Key specs HD Ready (1366x768p)

3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound: 20 W output | DTS-HD sound

PatchWall with Android TV and Set-Top Box Integration

Chromecast built-in

700,000+ hrs of Content

Mi Remote with Google voice search

Mi Remote controls TV, set-top box and smart home devices eg. Mi Air Purifier