TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- 3 Terrorists, Including Jaish Commander, Killed In Pulwama Encounter
- Tesla Dog Mode — Working Explained In Video
- FA Cup — Manchester United Knocks Out Chelsea
- Airtel Reintroduces Two Prepaid Recharge Plans For Its Subscribers
- How To Check If Your PAN Is Linked To Aadhaar
- Kamalpur — The Long-Lost Love Affair Of North-East India
- Tiger Shroff On Dating Disha Patani — Koffee With Karan 6
- Four Signs That You Have Been To Heaven
Amazon Mi Days deals from 19th to 23rd February: Amazing deals on Xiaomi products
Amazon's new plan of "Mi Days", looks quite fascinating due to some fantastic offers on some Xiaomi products. The E-commerce is hosting the Mi Days deal from the 19th of February to 23rd of February- during which users can purchase gadgets, new devices along with few older ones irrespective of different price option- at greater discounts. Here are the top ten deals on the Amazon on your favorite Xiaomi products with up to Rs 4500 off on select Xiaomi products, including smartphones, accessories and more.
Some of the best offers given by Amazon are- better exchange and cashback offers, 5% instant discount on ICICI credit and debit EMI transactions, no cost EMI option, 10 days replacement policy, instant cashback worth Rs.5400 & up to 3 TB Jio 4G data, accidental and liquid damage protection insurance worth Rs.2000 FREE on opening a Kotak 811 Account etc. In addition, you also get a 100% purchase protection plan. You can select suitable EMI plan out of many and purchase the device accordingly. In case you are buying the handsets, you also get some related benefits form certain telecommunications services.
Xiaomi Redmi 6A
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture, EIS
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y2
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits (typ) Brightness, 70.8% NTSC color gamut
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Mi A2
- (5.99-inch) Full HD+ capacitive touchscreen display with 2160x1080 pixels and 403 ppi pixel density
- 2.2GHz Qualcomm snapdragon 660 octa core processor
- Android 8.1(Oreo) topped by MIUI 9
- Dual nano SIM with dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 12+20 MP Dual rear camera
- 20 MP front camera
- Bluetooth v5.0 wireless technology
- 4G VoLTE
- Fingerprint sensor
- 3010mAh battery with support for QuickCharge 4.0
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
- 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC Color Gamut
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera 5MP
- front-facing camera Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE 4
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Mi Band 3
- 0.78- inch OLED touch screen
- Call and Notification Alert
- Continuous Heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis and advanced step tracking
- 5ATM- Water resistant upto 50 metres
- Phone Unlock feature (Android Only)
- Up to 20 days of battery life
- Get Idle Alert and Weather Forecast
Mi PowerBank 2i (10000 mAh)
Key specs
- 10000mAH lithium-polymer battery
- Dual USB Output, Two- way Quick Charge
- Compatible with 5V/2A, 9V/ 2A and 12V/1.5A charging, Mi Power Bank 2 intelligently adjusts power output up to 18W to deliver fast and efficient charging for each connected device
- Material: Aluminium Alloy + CNC Edge
- Lithium Polymer Battery makes it more durable and optimises charging efficiency
- Mi A1: 2.2 Full Charge and iPhone 7 : 3.5 Full Charge
Mi PowerBank 2i (20000 mAh)
Key specs
- 20000mAH lithium-polymer battery
- Experience ultra-fast charging Quick Charge 3.0 support when charging one device or 5.1V / 3.6A support when charging two devices at once
- 20000mAH Mi Power Bank 2 plays well with others, including devices from Mi, Apple, Samsung and more, it can also charge some USB-C laptops
- Lithium Polymer Battery makes it more durable and optimises charging efficiency
- Dual USB Output
- Mi A1 : 4.3 Full charges and iPhone 7: 7 Full charges; Anti- slip and scratch resistant
Mi Earphones basic
Key specs
- Tangle free cable
- Ultra deep bass
- Has mic and play/pause button
- High quality silicone earbuds
- 3.5mm jack
- Super extra bass, powerful 10mm drivers, HD clear sound, in-line microphone, play/pause your music, change your tracks and answer/end your calls
- Aluminum alloy sound chamber, Available in black and red
- Frequency Response Range: 20-20,000Hz , Rated power: 5mW
Mi TV 4C Pro 32
Key specs
- HD Ready (1366x768p)
- 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound: 20 W output | DTS-HD sound
- PatchWall with Android TV and Set-Top Box Integration
- Chromecast built-in
- 700,000+ hrs of Content
- Mi Remote with Google voice search
- Mi Remote controls TV, set-top box and smart home devices eg. Mi Air Purifier