Amazon Mi Days Sale: Best Discount Offers On Xiaomi Smartphones

Xiaomi is one of the best brands and a top-grosser in the Indian market. Xiaomi and its sub-brand Redmi have released a sleuth of smartphones. Not just smartphones, the brands have expanded their product offering to include smart TVs, earbuds, earphones, smart lights, and much more. if you're looking for any new Xiaomi phone, the Amazon Mi Days Sale is offering a whopping discount. This includes some of the best Redmi and Xiaomi smartphones.

The Amazon Mi Days Sale is offering the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G smartphone for just Rs. 20,999 instead of its original price of Rs. 24,999. Under the same series, the Amazon Mi Days Sale is offering the Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11T 5G at a discounted price.

Additionally, affordable smartphones like the Redmi 9A Sport and the Redmi 9 are now available for Rs. 8,299 and Rs. 9,499, respectively. The Amazon Mi Days Sale is also offering the Redmi 10 Prime for just Rs. 12,999. Some of the other phones to check out are the Redmi Note 10T 5G and the Redmi Note 10S.

The Amazon Mi Days Sale is also offering a discount on Xiaomi smartphones, including some of the latest releases. This includes the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G phone for just Rs. 26,999 instead of its actual price of Rs. 33,999. Plus, the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone is available for Rs. 39,999 at the Amazon Mi Days Sale.

Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 24,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (16% off) Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G is available at 16% discount during Amazon Mi Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 33,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; You Save: Rs. 7,000 (21% off) Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available at 21% discount during Amazon Mi Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale. Redmi Note 11 Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 17,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; You Save: Rs. 4,500.00 (25% off) Redmi Note 11 is available at 25% discount during Amazon Mi Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale. Redmi 9A Sport Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 9,499. ; Deal Price: Rs. 8,299 ; You Save: Rs. 1,200.00 (13% off) Redmi 9A Sport is available at 13% discount during Amazon Mi Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,299 onwards during the sale. Redmi 10 Prime Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000.00 (13% off) Redmi 10 Prime is available at 13% discount during Amazon Mi Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale. Redmi Note 10T 5G Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; You Save: Rs. 3,500.00 (21% off) Redmi Note 10T 5G is available at 21% discount during Amazon Mi Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale. Redmi Note 11T 5G Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 22,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000.00 (17% off) Redmi Note 11T 5G is available at 17% discount during Amazon Mi Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale. Redmi Note 10S Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (12% off) Redmi Note 10S is available at 12% discount during Amazon Mi Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale. Redmi 9 (Sky Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 10,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; You Save: Rs. 1,500 (14% off) Redmi 9 is available at 14% discount during Amazon Mi Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 49,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; You Save: Rs. 10,000 (20% off) Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone is available at 20% discount during Amazon Mi Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.

