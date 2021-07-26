Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Best Deals On Smartphones And Other Electronic Products Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon Prime Day sale is live now for Prime members. However, it is important to note that the sale will last until July 27. Now, several products have received special discounts. So, if you are planning to buy a smartphone, headphones, laptop, watch, or any kind of electronic product, this will be the perfect time for you. Below here we are listing all the products that can be purchased at huge discount price.

Best Deals On Smartphones

The OnePlus 9 5G has received a discount of Rs. 4,000 which is applicable via coupon. So, the phone is now available at Rs. 45,999 instead of its original price of Rs. 49,999. Besides, there is an exchange offer and an additional 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credits/debit or EMI transactions.

On the other hand, the 128GB model of the Apple iPhone 12 is now available at Rs. 72,999 instead of Rs. 79,900. Besides, the iPhone 11 (64GB) model is selling at Rs. 47,999 in contrast to its original price of Rs. 54,900.

Apart from this, Samsung's Galaxy M-series devices, iQOO smartphones (iQOO Z3, iQOO 7, and among others), Oppo smartphones are also selling at discounted prices.

Best Deals On Amazon Devices

The Amazon Prime Day sale 2021 can also be a great time to buy Amazon Echo devices, Fire TV Stick, and so on. The Fire TV Stick (3rd generation, 2021) is now available at Rs. 2,399 (MRP Rs. 4,999). Another interesting offer of the Prime Day sale includes both the Echo Dot (3rd generation) and the Wipro 9W smart LED bulb can be purchased at just Rs. 2,299.

Best Deals On Laptops And Other Products

Apart from the smartphones, you can also buy the several brands' laptops with discount price. Now, the HP Pavilion Gaming 15.6-inch laptop is available at Rs. 66,490 (MRP Rs. 77,549), while the Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition is selling at Rs. 54,999. Besides, Acer Nitro 5, HP Chromebook have also received price cut during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2021. Alongside, Smart TVs, flagship-grade headsets, and smartwatches like the Apple Watch SE, Galaxy Smartwatch are selling at discount prices.

Best Mobiles in India