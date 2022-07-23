ENGLISH

    Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Prime Day Best Deals On iQOO 5G Smartphones

    By
    |

    Vivo's sub-smartphone brand iQOO is known for offering pocket-friendly smartphones at various price points. As a part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale, the select iQOO smartphones will be available with up to a 35 percent discount.

     
    Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Prime Day Deals On iQOO 5G Smartphones

    If you have been waiting for the right time to get a new iQOO smartphone, then here is a great opportunity. During the Amazon Prime Day sale 2022, users can get devices like iQOO Z6 44W for Rs. 14,499, while the devices like the iQOO 9 Pro 5G will be available for Rs. 64,990. Check out some of the best deals on iQOO smartphones during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2022.

    iQOO Z6 44W

    iQOO Z6 44W

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 19,999 (28% Off)

    iQOO Z6 44W is available at 28% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

    iQOO Neo 6 5G

    iQOO Neo 6 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 34,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (14% Off)

    iQOO Neo 6 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    iQOO Z6 5G
     

    iQOO Z6 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 20,990 (19% Off)

    iQOO Z6 5G is available at 19% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

    iQOO Z6 Pro 5G

    iQOO Z6 Pro 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 23,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 27,990 (14% Off)

    iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,999 onwards during the sale.

    iQOO Z5 5G

    iQOO Z5 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 29,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 19,490 ; You Save: Rs. 10,500 (35% Off)

    iQOO Z5 5G is available at 35% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,490 onwards during the sale.

    iQOO 9 SE 5G

    iQOO 9 SE 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 33,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 39,990 (15% Off)

    iQOO 9 SE 5G is available at 15% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 33,990 onwards during the sale.

    iQOO Z3 5G

    iQOO Z3 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 24,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 20,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (16% Off)

    iQOO Z3 5G is available at 16% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale.

    iQOO 9 5G

    iQOO 9 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 42,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 49,990 (14% Off)

    iQOO 9 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 42,990 onwards during the sale.

    iQOO 7 5G

    iQOO 7 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 34,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (14% Off)

    iQOO 7 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.

    iQOO 9 Pro 5G

    iQOO 9 Pro 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 64,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 74,990 (13% Off)

    iQOO 9 Pro 5G is available at 13% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 64,990 onwards during the sale.

    iQOO 7 Legend 5G

    iQOO 7 Legend 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 44,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (11% Off)

    iQOO 7 Legend 5G is available at 11% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.

     

