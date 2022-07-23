Just In
- 4 hrs ago iPhone 11 Available Under Rs. 40,000; Here's How
- 7 hrs ago Amazon Prime Day Sale Live: Prime Day Early Deals On iQOO 5G Smartphones
- 7 hrs ago Bengaluru's Namma Metro Gets Jio 5G With A Whopping 1.45 Gbps Download Speed
- 8 hrs ago Realme Flat Monitor Full HD Will Be An Affordable USB Type-C Monitor; Will It Be The Best Too?
Don't Miss
- News Salman Khan meets Mumbai CP over death threat letter, seeks permission for weapon license
- Movies Alice Kaushik Reveals Kanwar Dhillon Proposed To Her During Lockdown, Couple Says They Fell In Love Gradually
- Education PTET Result 2022 Rajasthan Declared: Check Scorecards at Official Website
- Sports 69th Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship 2022: Tamil Nadu, Kerala off to winning start on Day 2
- Travel Mount Erebus: Beacon of Antarctica
- Finance This Gold Fund Outperformed The Benchmark, Delivered 6.34% SIP Returns In 1 Year
- Automobiles Skoda Sold More Than 28,000 Units Of Kushaq SUV In The 1st Year
- Lifestyle New York Reports First Ever Case Of Polio, Nearly After A Decade: What You Need To Know
Amazon Prime Day Sale: Attractive Discount Offers On Mid-Range Smartphones
Amazon Prime Day Sale is finally here and brings along a plethora of deals and discounts for consumers. This year, buyers will have several smartphones to pick from, as the sale will be offering heavy discounts on mid-range smartphones including the Vivo iQOO Z5 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, Tecno Phantom X Iceland Blue, OPPO F21 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A23, and many more.
We have compiled a list of mid-range smartphones that consumers can check out. Let's dive into the details.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,499 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,499 onwards during the sale.
iQOO Z5 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,990
iQOO Z5 5G is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 22,499 ; MRP: Rs. 23,990
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,499 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 11S
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,499 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 19,999
Redmi Note 11S is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 25,999
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.
Tecno Phantom X Iceland Blue
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 32,999
Tecno Phantom X Iceland Blue is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale.
iQOO Z3 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 24,990
iQOO Z3 5G is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 10 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,249 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 17,999
Redmi Note 10 Pro is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,249 onwards during the sale.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
31,830
-
31,499
-
26,265
-
24,960
-
21,839
-
15,999
-
11,570
-
11,700
-
7,070
-
7,086