    Amazon Prime Day Sale: Attractive Discount Offers On Mid-Range Smartphones

    By
    |

    Amazon Prime Day Sale is finally here and brings along a plethora of deals and discounts for consumers. This year, buyers will have several smartphones to pick from, as the sale will be offering heavy discounts on mid-range smartphones including the Vivo iQOO Z5 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, Tecno Phantom X Iceland Blue, OPPO F21 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A23, and many more.

     
    Amazon Prime Day Sale: Attractive Discount Offers On Mid-Range Phones

    We have compiled a list of mid-range smartphones that consumers can check out. Let's dive into the details.

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 17,499 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,499 onwards during the sale.

    iQOO Z5 5G

    iQOO Z5 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,990

    iQOO Z5 5G is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
     

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 22,499 ; MRP: Rs. 23,990

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,499 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 11S

    Redmi Note 11S

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 16,499 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 19,999

    Redmi Note 11S is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,499 onwards during the sale.

     

    Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

    Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 25,999

    Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

    Tecno Phantom X Iceland Blue

    Tecno Phantom X Iceland Blue

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 32,999

    Tecno Phantom X Iceland Blue is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale.

    iQOO Z3 5G

    iQOO Z3 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 24,990

    iQOO Z3 5G is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 10 Pro

    Redmi Note 10 Pro

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 15,249 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 17,999

    Redmi Note 10 Pro is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,249 onwards during the sale.

     

    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 0:32 [IST]
