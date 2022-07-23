Amazon Prime Day Sale: Attractive Discount Offers On Mid-Range Smartphones

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,499 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,499 onwards during the sale.

iQOO Z5 5G

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,990

iQOO Z5 5G is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 22,499 ; MRP: Rs. 23,990

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,499 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 11S

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,499 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 19,999

Redmi Note 11S is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 25,999

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

Tecno Phantom X Iceland Blue

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 32,999

Tecno Phantom X Iceland Blue is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale.

iQOO Z3 5G

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 24,990

iQOO Z3 5G is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,249 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 17,999

Redmi Note 10 Pro is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,249 onwards during the sale.