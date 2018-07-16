Amazon Prime Day Sale: Here's all offers you can avail

HDFC Bank Offer

Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer 10% instant discount on transactions made using the credit and debuts from the bank and choosing EMI payment option.

Amazon Pay Offer

If you choose to pay for the purchase using Amazon Pay Balance, then you are entitled to get 10% cashback on the same.

No cost EMI

If you happen to purchase any product on EMI, then fret not as you will not have any additional interest. The online retailer offers no cost EMI payment options on a wide range of products.

Exchange Offers

When you buy products during this sale and choose to exchange an old product, then you can avail attractive exchange offers. Also, there is an additional Rs. 3,000 discount on the same.

Up to 80% off on Mobile Accessories

Interested in buying mobile accessories such as data cables, screen protectors, cases, covers and power banks? Well, you can get up to 80% discount on the purchase during this 36-hour sale.

Prime Day Flash Sale

The flash sale during the Amazon Prime Day sale is also an interesting one. Today, you can get your hands on the Redmi Y2 at 1 PM. There will be more models available on flash sale at regular intervals.

Saving Big On Echo Devices

If you want to purchase the Amazon Echo lineup of smart speakers, then you can save a lot on them. So, its the right time to upgrade to a smart speaker now.

Up to 40% off on Mobiles

We have already seen the discounts on mobiles during this sale on Amazon. Well, avail up to 40% off on your next smartphone purchase.