Amazon Redmi Days Sale: Get Redmi Note 11, Redmi 10 Prime At Huge Discounts
Redmi is a popular brand for its premium features and affordable price tags. Top-end smartphones like the Redmi Note 11 series, Redmi 10 series, and others are available with an attractive price tag. Plus, the Amazon Redmi Days Sale is offering these phones at a whopping discount. One can check out premium Redmi phones at the Amazon Redmi Days Sale, which would make a worthy purchase.
The Amazon Redmi Days Sale is offering Redmi Note 11 series at a discount. This includes the Redmi Note 11 and the Note 11 Pro+ 5G, which cost Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. Additionally, the Redmi Note 11S and the Note 11T 5G are also available at a discount of Rs. 17,499 and Rs. 16,999, respectively.
Apart from these, the Amazon Redmi Days Sale is offering slightly older models at a discount. These are the Redmi 10S and the Redmi 10 Prime, which cost Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 11,499 at the sale. One can also check out the Redmi 9A Sport and Redmi 9 Activ at the Amazon Redmi Days Sale, which makes a worthy purchase.
Redmi Note 11
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 17,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 (28% Off)
Redmi Note 11 is available at 28% discount during Amazon Redmi Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 24,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 (20% Off)
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G is available at 20% discount during Amazon Redmi Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi 9A Sport
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 8,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 6,499 (18% Off)
Redmi 9A Sport is available at 18% discount during Amazon Redmi Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,499 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 10 Prime
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; You Save: Rs. 3,500 (18% Off)
Redmi Note 10 Prime is available at 18% discount during Amazon Redmi Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.
Redmi 9 Activ
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 10,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 (14% Off)
Redmi 9 Activ is available at 14% discount during Amazon Redmi Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 11S
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 20,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,499 ; You Save: Rs. 3,500 (17% Off)
Redmi Note 11S is available at 17% discount during Amazon Redmi Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,499 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 10S
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (18% Off)
Redmi Note 10S is available at 18% discount during Amazon Redmi Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 11T 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 20,999 (19% Off)
Redmi Note 11T 5G is available at 19% discount during Amazon Redmi Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
