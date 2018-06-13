Amazon's Great Indian Diwali Festival Sale offers huge discounts on these smartphones

Related Articles
With festive season around the corner, e-commerce giants have started organizing online sales on popular products across the categories.
As usual, smartphones are the most sough after products that attract the most number of buyers. This force popular e-commerce players offer huge discounts, offers and cashbacks on budget, mid-range and flagship handsets.
Amazon, the largest online retailer in India is once again back with the Great Indian Diwali festival sale. The e-commerce giant is offering huge discounts and other offers on some of the most popular smartphones in the Indian market.
On this occasion, you can grab the recently launched budget and mid-range smartphones at some amazing discounts. To make it easy for you, we have compiled a list of all the discounts and offers you can avail during the Amazon Great India Diwali Sale. Have a look.
6% off on Motorola Moto G5s Plus
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 13MP (RGB) + 13MP (monochrome) dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera with flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
17% off on Oneplus 3T
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, Sony IMX298 sensor
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge
19% off on Samsung Galaxy on5 Pro
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory, expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual (micro) SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery
7% off on Honor 6X
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2
- 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging
20% off on Samsung Galaxy on7 Pro
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.2 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 3000mAh battery
25% off on Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G LTE
- 5000mAh battery with Fast Charging
8% off on Blackbery KeYone
Key Features
- 4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display with 433 PPI, scratch-resistant glass protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- 4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3505mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
10% off on Honor 8 Pro
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
27% off on Samsung Galaxy A5 2017
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 processor with Mali-T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
6% off on Infocus Turbo 5 Plus
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD On-cell IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- secondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4850mAh battery