Amazon's Great Indian Diwali Festival Sale offers huge discounts on these smartphones

With festive season around the corner, e-commerce giants have started organizing online sales on popular products across the categories.

As usual, smartphones are the most sough after products that attract the most number of buyers. This force popular e-commerce players offer huge discounts, offers and cashbacks on budget, mid-range and flagship handsets.

SEE ALSO: Best camera-centric smartphones under Rs. 25,000

Amazon, the largest online retailer in India is once again back with the Great Indian Diwali festival sale. The e-commerce giant is offering huge discounts and other offers on some of the most popular smartphones in the Indian market.

On this occasion, you can grab the recently launched budget and mid-range smartphones at some amazing discounts. To make it easy for you, we have compiled a list of all the discounts and offers you can avail during the Amazon Great India Diwali Sale. Have a look.

6% off on Motorola Moto G5s Plus Key Features 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Single / Dual SIM

13MP (RGB) + 13MP (monochrome) dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera with flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging 17% off on Oneplus 3T Key Features 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS

Dual nano SIM slots

16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, Sony IMX298 sensor

16MP front-facing camera

4G LTE with VoLTE

3400mAh battery with Dash Charge 19% off on Samsung Galaxy on5 Pro Key Features 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory, expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual (micro) SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery 7% off on Honor 6X Key Features 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display

Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2

3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging 20% off on Samsung Galaxy on7 Pro Key Features 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.2 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

3000mAh battery 25% off on Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro Key Features 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable memory upto 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera

8MP front camera

4G LTE

5000mAh battery with Fast Charging 8% off on Blackbery KeYone Key Features 4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display with 433 PPI, scratch-resistant glass protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3505mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 10% off on Honor 8 Pro Key Features 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging 27% off on Samsung Galaxy A5 2017 Key Features 5.2-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 processor with Mali-T830 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with adaptive fast charging 6% off on Infocus Turbo 5 Plus Key Features 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD On-cell IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4850mAh battery