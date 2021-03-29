Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days 2021: Discount Offers On Premium Smartphones

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days: Discount Offers On Premium Smartphones

One of the latest such sales being hosted online is the Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale 2021. The e-commerce giant has announced some lucrative deals on the premium range of smartphones. The flagship Apple iPhone 11 Pro which has been retailing at Rs. 1,31,9000 can be bought for Rs. 94,900. This massive discount of Rs, 37,000 is one of a kind deal which you wouldn't come across easily. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G which is one of the most power-packed Android smartphones is available with Rs. 19,000 discount. You can buy this device for Rs. 81,990 instead of Rs. 1,00,999 retailing price.

This article lists down all the flagships which you can buy at cheap prices during the Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale 2021. Check out the deals:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

(M.R.P.: Rs. 1,16,000.00 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,02,999.00 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 13,001.00 (11%))

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is available at 11% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,02,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy A72

(M.R.P.: Rs. 41,999.00 Price: Rs. 34,999.00 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 7,000.00 (17%))

Samsung Galaxy A72 is available at 17% discount during

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus 8 Pro (EMI starts at Rs. 2,589. No Cost EMI available)

OnePlus 8 Pro is available starting from Rs. 59,999 via Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 2,589 per month.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

(M.R.P.: Rs. 1,00,999.00 ; Deal Price: Rs. 81,999.00 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 19,000.00 (19%))

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is available at 19% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 81,999 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

(M.R.P.: Rs. 1,31,900.00 ; Deal Price: Rs. 94,900.00 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 37,000.00 (28%))

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is available at 28% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 94,900 onwards during the sale.

Mi 10T Pro 5G

(M.R.P.: Rs. 47,999.00 Deal Price: Rs. 37,999.00 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 10,000.00 (21%))

Mi 10T Pro 5G is available at 21% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.

MI 10T 5G

(M.R.P.: Rs. 39,999.00 ; Deal Price: Rs. 32,999.00 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 7,000.00 (18%))

MI 10T 5G is available at 18% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,999 onwards during the sale.

OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G

(M.R.P.: Rs. 38,990.00 Deal Price: Rs. 35,990.00 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 3,000.00 (8%))

OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is available at 8% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 35,990 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

(M.R.P.: Rs. 65,999.00 Price: Rs. 44,999.00 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 21,000.00 (32%))

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available at 32% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,999 onwards during the sale.

LG Wing

(M.R.P.: Rs. 80,000.00 ; Deal Price: Rs. 59,990.00 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 20,010.00 (25%))

LG Wing is available at 25% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 59,990 onwards during the sale.