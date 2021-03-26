ENGLISH

    Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days: Up To 40% Off On Mid Range Smartphones

    Planning to upgrade to a modern smartphone from your old device? Amazon has come up with the right opportunity under its Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days, where, you can now get a new mid-range smartphone with up to 40 percent off from the top smartphone brands.

    Phones like the Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G is now available for Rs. 24,990, with over Rs. 4,000 flat discount. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy A32 is also available for Rs. 21,000 with a flat discount of Rs. 3,000.

    Other models like the Oppo F19 Pro, Vivo V20 2021, and the Vivo V20 SE are also on offer with up to 20 percent or Rs. 5,000 discounts on select models. Here are all the phones that are the best deals on Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days.

    OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G

    Offer:

    ( M.R.P.: Rs. 29,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 25,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000.00 (13%))

    OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is available at 13% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,990 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy A32

    Offer:
    (M.R.P.: Rs. 24,999 ; Price: Rs. 21,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (12%))

    Samsung Galaxy A32 is available at 12% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO F19 Pro
     

    Offer:
    ( M.R.P.: Rs. 23,990 Price: Rs. 21,490 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 2,500 (10%))

    OPPO F19 Pro is available at 10% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,490 onwards during the sale.

    Vivo V20 2021

    Offer:
    ( M.R.P.: Rs. 27,990 ; Price: Rs. 22,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (18%) )

    Vivo V20 2021 is available at 18% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,990 onwards during the sale.

    Vivo V20 SE

    Offer:
    ( M.R.P.: Rs. 24,990 ; Price: Rs. 19,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (20%))

    Vivo V20 SE is available at 20% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO F17

    Offer:
    (M.R.P.: Rs. 20,999 ; Price: Rs. 16,580 ; You Save: Rs. 4,419 (21%))

    OPPO F17 is available at 21% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,580 onwards during the sale.

    Vivo Y51A

    Offer:
    (M.R.P.: Rs. 21,990 ; Price: Rs.17,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (18%)

    Vivo Y51A is available at 18% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days. You can get this smartphone for Rs.17,990 onwards during the sale.

    Vivo Y31

    Offer:
    (M.R.P.: Rs. 20,490 ; Price: Rs. 16,490.00 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000.00 (20%))

    Vivo Y31 is available at 20% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,490 onwards during the sale.

    Oppo A52

    Offer:
    (M.R.P.: Rs. 19,990 ; Price: Rs. 14,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000.00 (25%))

    Oppo A52 is available at 25% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO A53

    Offers:

    (M.R.P.: Rs. 15,990 ; Price: Rs. 12,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000.00 (19%))

    OPPO A53 is available at 19% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,990 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 27, 2021, 3:00 [IST]
