Just In
- 5 hrs ago Oppo A94 5G Gets Benchmarked; Standard Model Also Tipped
-
- 8 hrs ago Airtel Vs Reliance Jio Vs Vi Vs BSNL Prepaid Plan: Which One Is The Best?
- 8 hrs ago Oppo F19 Could Be Sleekest Smartphone Under Rs. 20,000; Specs, Features, Availability
- 9 hrs ago Amazfit T-Rex Pro Announced In India For Rs. 12,999; Should You Buy?
Don't Miss
- News Coronavirus outbreak: Night-time restrictions on movement in Maharashtra from Sunday
- Sports India vs England, 2nd ODI: Records tumble as Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes guide England to big win
- Movies Veteran French Filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier Passes Away At 79
- Lifestyle Holika Dahan 2021: Here Are The Muhurta, Rituals And Significance
- Finance 5 Best 3-Year FDs For Non-Senior Citizens With Good Returns Up To 6.75%
- Education Mumbai University Announces Final Year Exam Schedule, Exams To Be Conducted Online
- Automobiles The Peugeot 2008 Crossover Spotted Testing For The First Time In India: Here Are All The Details!
- Travel 7 Extraordinary Places to Visit for Holi Celebration in India
Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days: Up To 40% Off On Mid Range Smartphones
Planning to upgrade to a modern smartphone from your old device? Amazon has come up with the right opportunity under its Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days, where, you can now get a new mid-range smartphone with up to 40 percent off from the top smartphone brands.
Phones like the Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G is now available for Rs. 24,990, with over Rs. 4,000 flat discount. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy A32 is also available for Rs. 21,000 with a flat discount of Rs. 3,000.
Other models like the Oppo F19 Pro, Vivo V20 2021, and the Vivo V20 SE are also on offer with up to 20 percent or Rs. 5,000 discounts on select models. Here are all the phones that are the best deals on Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days.
OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G
Offer:
( M.R.P.: Rs. 29,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 25,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000.00 (13%))
OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is available at 13% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A32
Offer:
(M.R.P.: Rs. 24,999 ; Price: Rs. 21,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (12%))
Samsung Galaxy A32 is available at 12% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.
OPPO F19 Pro
Offer:
( M.R.P.: Rs. 23,990 Price: Rs. 21,490 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 2,500 (10%))
OPPO F19 Pro is available at 10% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,490 onwards during the sale.
Vivo V20 2021
Offer:
( M.R.P.: Rs. 27,990 ; Price: Rs. 22,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (18%) )
Vivo V20 2021 is available at 18% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,990 onwards during the sale.
Vivo V20 SE
Offer:
( M.R.P.: Rs. 24,990 ; Price: Rs. 19,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (20%))
Vivo V20 SE is available at 20% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,990 onwards during the sale.
OPPO F17
Offer:
(M.R.P.: Rs. 20,999 ; Price: Rs. 16,580 ; You Save: Rs. 4,419 (21%))
OPPO F17 is available at 21% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,580 onwards during the sale.
Vivo Y51A
Offer:
(M.R.P.: Rs. 21,990 ; Price: Rs.17,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (18%)
Vivo Y51A is available at 18% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days. You can get this smartphone for Rs.17,990 onwards during the sale.
Vivo Y31
Offer:
(M.R.P.: Rs. 20,490 ; Price: Rs. 16,490.00 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000.00 (20%))
Vivo Y31 is available at 20% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,490 onwards during the sale.
Oppo A52
Offer:
(M.R.P.: Rs. 19,990 ; Price: Rs. 14,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000.00 (25%))
Oppo A52 is available at 25% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,990 onwards during the sale.
OPPO A53
Offers:
(M.R.P.: Rs. 15,990 ; Price: Rs. 12,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000.00 (19%))
OPPO A53 is available at 19% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,990 onwards during the sale.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
18,805
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999